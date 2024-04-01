Mass Notification System Market worth $65.1 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integration with IoT for smart alerts, AI for predictive analytics, and multimodal communication channels are key components of the Mass Notification System Market of the future. Emergency response will be improved by geofencing, cloud-based solutions, and mobile app integration, and data security and standard compliance will be guaranteed by cybersecurity protocols and legal compliance.

The global Mass Notification System Market is projected to grow from USD 23.8 billion in 2024 to USD 65.1 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 22.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Recognized as a vital component of organizational safety initiatives, mass notification systems streamline safety protocols by swiftly delivering predefined messages that alert individuals to various situations and provide clear safety directives. Whether facing natural disasters or security threats, these systems ensure precise communication, minimizing confusion, and facilitating prompt adherence to safety procedures. Integration of mass notification systems empowers organizations to effectively address risks, prioritizing the well-being of personnel and safeguarding assets. Serving as a fundamental pillar in fortifying safety endeavors, these systems elevate overall preparedness and reinforce efficient crisis management strategies.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mass Notification System Market"

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018–2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024–2029 Forecast units USD Billion Segments Covered Offering, Communication Channel, Facility Type Application, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Siemens AG (Germany), Everbridge (US), Honeywell (US), Eaton (Ireland), Motorola Solutions (US), Blackberry (Canada), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Singlewire Software (US), OnSolve (US), AlertMedia (US), Alertus Technologies (US), F24 (Germany), HipLink (US), American Signal Corporation (US), ATI Systems (US), Finalsite (US), Omnilert (US), Regroup Mass Notification (US), Mircom (Canada), Konexus (US), Netpresenter (Netherlands), Illumina (US), CrisisGo (US), Omnigo (US), Ruvna (US), Klaxon Technologies (UK), Crises Control (UK), ICEsoft Technologies (Canada), Squadcast (US), Pocketstop (US), Preparis (US), HQE Systems (US), Veoci (US), Text-Em-All (US), and DialMyCalls (US)

Healthcare & Lifesciences to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The healthcare & life sciences sector is projected to experience a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Within this sector, there exists a pressing need for rapid and efficient communication during critical circumstances. To tackle this challenge, there's an increasing adoption of mass notification systems, empowering healthcare administrators and professionals to communicate swiftly across distances and facilitating timely responses. The adaptability of these systems is paramount, as they cater to patients, staff, visitors, emergency services, and the broader community. Furthermore, they facilitate two-way communication, enhancing comprehension during incidents, and play a vital role in ensuring business continuity and aiding post-emergency recovery efforts. Strict adherence to stringent state and federal regulations is imperative due to the multifaceted roles these systems undertake. This ensures compliance, security, and alignment with industry standards, thereby emphasizing both patient care and operational resilience.

Services Segment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The services segment is anticipated to exhibit a higher CAGR over the forecast period. Mass notification system services have emerged as pivotal instruments for organizations aiming to optimize their communication strategies. These services encompass a wide array of functionalities crafted to bolster emergency preparedness, crisis management, and day-to-day communication endeavors. Through the utilization of diverse communication channels such as SMS, email, voice calls, and integration with social media platforms, these services ensure expeditious delivery of critical messages to specified recipients. Offering real-time updates, customizable features, and seamless integration with existing infrastructures, mass notification system services present a versatile solution for disseminating crucial information to employees, stakeholders, and the general public. By adhering rigorously to data privacy regulations and industry standards, these services furnish secure and compliant communication avenues, thereby enabling organizations to navigate emergencies and routine communications with heightened efficiency and efficacy.

Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to achieve the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This surge is primarily attributed to the escalating adoption of advanced mass notification systems, propelled by the urgent need for resilient emergency communication and crisis management frameworks. Various organizations, including governmental entities, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and others, are increasingly integrating mass notification systems to expedite the dissemination of crucial alerts during complex scenarios such as seismic events, industrial incidents, and security breaches. Notably, mass notification systems solutions are meticulously tailored to accommodate the region's diverse linguistic and cultural landscape, offering multilingual messaging support and seamless integration with prevalent communication channels. As the regional business environment expands and urbanization rates accelerate, the scalable and adaptable nature of mass notification systems plays a crucial role in ensuring public safety, minimizing disruptions, and enhancing overall disaster preparedness.

Top Key Companies in Mass Notification System Market:

Major vendors in the global Mass Notification System Market are Siemens AG (Germany), Everbridge (US), Honeywell (US), Eaton (Ireland), Motorola Solutions (US), Blackberry (Canada), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Singlewire Software (US), OnSolve (US), AlertMedia (US), Alertus Technologies (US), F24 (Germany), HipLink (US), American Signal Corporation (US), ATI Systems (US), Finalsite (US), Omnilert (US), Regroup Mass Notification (US), Mircom (Canada), Konexus (US), Netpresenter (Netherlands), Iluminr (US), CrisisGo (US), Omnigo (US), Ruvna (US), Klaxon Technologies (UK), Crises Control (UK), ICEsoft Technologies (Canada), Squadcast (US), Pocketstop (US), Preparis (US), HQE Systems (US), Veoci (US), Text-Em-All (US), and DialMyCalls (US).

Recent Developments:

In March 2024 , the state of California partnered with Motorola Solutions to strengthen its disaster preparedness and response capabilities. Through this partnership, California will utilize Rave Prepare, a solution provided by Motorola Solutions, to gather additional opt-in information.

, the state of partnered with Motorola Solutions to strengthen its disaster preparedness and response capabilities. Through this partnership, will utilize Rave Prepare, a solution provided by Motorola Solutions, to gather additional opt-in information. In February 2024 , Everbridge announced that it would enter into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo .

, Everbridge announced that it would enter into a definitive agreement to be acquired by . In July 2023 , Johnson Controls to expand OpenBlue digital buildings capabilities through acquisition of workplace management software leader FM:Systems.

, Johnson Controls to expand OpenBlue digital buildings capabilities through acquisition of workplace management software leader FM:Systems. In June 2023 , Everbridge announced that the dual-island Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago , has deployed the company's public alerting software to help keep residents and visitors safe and informed in the event of an emergency.

, Everbridge announced that the dual-island nation of , has deployed the company's public alerting software to help keep residents and visitors safe and informed in the event of an emergency. In February 2023 , Singlewire Software acquired Visitor Aware to bolsters safety and communication solutions by adding visitor and student management capabilities to its InformaCast software, enhancing emergency preparedness and operational efficiency.

Mass Notification System Market Advantages:

Across the use of mass notification systems, organisations may ensure that essential messages are delivered on time and improve emergency response times by rapidly reaching a large number of individuals across a variety of communication channels.

By instantly alerting people and offering directions during emergencies like natural disasters, security threats, or medical emergencies, mass notification systems improve safety and security by reducing risks and safeguarding people and property.

With the ability to customise and target messages depending on recipient geography, role, or preferences, mass notification systems help organisations make sure the appropriate information reaches the right people at the right time.

Mass notification systems ensure that messages are sent across a variety of communication platforms and reach individuals wherever they may be. Multichannel communication includes SMS, email, phone calls, social media, and digital signage.

In order to ensure adherence to laws like OSHA, NFPA, and HIPAA, mass notification systems assist organisations in meeting regulatory obligations and industry standards pertaining to disaster preparedness and communication.

By allowing businesses to communicate with stakeholders, consumers, and staff during emergencies or interruptions, mass notification systems help to ensure company continuity by reducing downtime and preserving operational resilience.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and predict the Mass Notification System Market by offering (software, hardware, and services), communication, application, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information related to major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the market growth

To analyze opportunities in the market and provide details of the competitive landscape for stakeholders and market leaders

To forecast the market size of segments with respect to five main regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Latin America

, , (APAC), & (MEA), and To analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall Mass Notification System Market

To analyze competitive developments, such as partnerships, new product launches, and mergers and acquisitions, in the Mass Notification System Market

To analyze the impact of the recession on the Mass Notification System Market

