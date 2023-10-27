Mass General Brigham Outlines Future of Health Care and Global Integrated Health through Artificial Intelligence at Global Health Exhibition 2023

Mass General Brigham leaders will spearhead conversations and commitments important to how artificial intelligence (AI) can improve diagnostics, patitent outcomes and efficiency in health care.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mass General Brigham, a globally recognized health care leader, will participate in the Global Health Exhibition (GHE), scheduled to take place October 29 to 31, 2023, at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center (RFECC) in Saudi Arabia. Mass General Brigham's doctors and leadership will help lead a global lineup of speakers discussing crucial healthcare matters important to health care and delivery on the precipice of technological innovation – and the barriers to global adoption.

Global Health Exhibition draws healthcare professionals and stakeholders from the Middle East and the Gulf, and Mass General Brigham's participation highlights its dedication to upholding a legacy of industry leadership, pioneering innovation, operational excellence, and unwavering commitment to global patient-centered collaboration.

Mass General Brigham will have three key speaking engagements during GHE, including:

Dr. Marc Succi, Associate Chair of Innovation and Commercialization at Mass General Brigham, will deliver insights on the future of healthcare at a panel discussion during the Leaders Forum on 'Healthcare Foresight - Mega Trends Impacting Healthcare Now and Into the Future', October 30 at 13:15 AST .

at . Dr. Bernardo Bizzo, Senior Director of Digital Clinical Research at Mass General Brigham, will host a keynote address on day three at the Innovation and Transformation Zone, speaking on 'Experience and Lessons Learned in AI Clinical Implementation', October 31 at 12:30 AST .

at . Dr. Raymond Liu, VicePresident of Mass General Brigham Global Advisory and Associate Radiologist for the Division of Interventional Radiology at Massachusetts General Hospital, will present on the subject of 'Medical Imaging in the Era of Generative AI (Chat-GPT)' at the Future of Radiology Conference, on October 29 at 13:50 AST .

As a leading academic integrated healthcare system with patients at its center, Mass General Brigham holds a prominent position in the global health care landscape dedicated to delivering research-driven health care for patients dealing with the most complex medical conditions. Through its many global collaborations with like-minded organzitions, Mass General Brigham is nurturing a new wave of sustainable and transformative evolution in patient care worldwide.

Mass General Brigham invites all GHE attendees to visit its booth at H2.M10. Visiting doctors and senior leadership are excited to meet peers from around the world and create new connections at the exhibition.

For more information about Mass General Brigham's Global Patient Services and Global Advisory Services, please visit:

About Mass General Brigham:

Mass General Brigham, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, is an integrated academic healthcare system founded by Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital. It connects the full spectrum of healthcare, from prestigious academic medical centers to local community hospitals and home care services. With five Harvard-affiliated teaching hospitals, Mass General Brigham physicians deliver research-infused sub-specialized care to patients with complex medical needs from more than 140 countries. For over 25 years Mass General Brigham has also collaborated with organizations across 40 countries to help to raise local standards of care and improve the health of local communities. Whether addressing complex patient needs at Mass General Brigham hospitals or supporting in-country healthcare initiatives to achieve its healthcare vision, Mass General Brigham look forward to collaborating with partners around the globe.

