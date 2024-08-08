Mason Capital Announces Expiration and Settlement of its Tender Offer

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mason Capital Management LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Mason Capital"), announced today the expiration and settlement of its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for any and all the outstanding American depositary shares (the "ADSs") and ordinary shares (the "Ordinary Shares") in Forward Pharma A/S for a purchase price of $437.00 per ADS or 0.76 DKK per Ordinary Share, the terms and conditions of which are described in an Offer to Purchase, dated May 14, 2024, a related Letter of Transmittal, dated May 14, 2024 and a related Share Transfer Note, dated May 14, 2024 (together, the "Tender Offer Materials").

The Tender Offer expired as scheduled at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 31, 2024 (the "Expiration Date") and all 1,344 ADSs validly tendered into the Tender Offer prior to the Expiration Date were accepted and settled on August 1, 2024.

MacKenzie Partners is the information and tender agent for the Tender Offer. Requests for additional copies of the Tender Offer Materials may be directed to MacKenzie Partners at 800-322-2885 or tenderoffer@mackenziepartners.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to purchase securities or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any new securities, nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. Capitalized terms used in this press release but not otherwise defined herein have the meanings assigned to them in the Tender Offer Materials.

About Mason Capital

Mason Capital is a global event driven hedge fund founded in July 2000 by Ken Garschina and Mike Martino. Assets under management are $1.37 billion as of December 31, 2023. Mason Capital has an absolute return focus and seeks to generate consistent positive returns in any market environment.

