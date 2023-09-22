MASERATI OFFICIALLY OPENS ITS FIRST UK NEW STORE CONCEPT WITH PRESENCE OF GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR, DAVID BECKHAM

Maserati hosted an exclusive soirée to celebrate the opening of its new location just outside London.

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maserati has celebrated the opening of its first UK new store concept near London with the presence of David Beckham, its Global Brand Ambassador, attending the glamorous event.

The official launch comes as Maserati's UK sales continue to grow and it gears up for the highly anticipated launch of its fully electric Folgore ('lightning' in Italian) range. The new location, in Hatfield, Hertfordshire is 20 miles north of central London, features a welcoming and contemporary ambience, and is the epitome of the brand's commitment to innovation and luxury.

David Beckham arrived at the event in suitably elegant style in a striking black GranTurismo, similar to the car in his latest campaign for the brand. Maserati's Chief Commercial Officer, Bernard Loire, co-hosted the evening.

As well as marking the official opening, the evening also served as a celebration of the new GranTurismo coupé. Sharing the limelight were other current Maserati models, including the MC20 Cielo super sports car and mid-size luxury SUV, Grecale.

Speaking at the glittering opening, attended by over 100 guests, David Beckham said , "I'm delighted to be here to support the opening of Maserati's first new store concept in the UK. These are exciting times for the brand and this store reflects Maserati's commitment to great design and innovation."

Bernard Loire, Chief Commercial Officer Maserati, added, "From the early stages of developing a new car, to the complete luxury retail experience, everything at Maserati is designed with the client in mind. Our first new concept store in the UK embodies our values of passion, innovation and beauty through the lens of Italian luxury and it represents another significant milestone in our exciting growth plans, including the launches of GranTurismo and our electric Folgore range."

The chic showroom features Maserati's 'new store concept', designed to express the brand's power and prowess in Italian fine craftsmanship. Combining the refinement of a sartoria – a tailor's atelier – with the rawness of an officina – a workshop, it allows customers to unleash their creative passion to bring to life their own bespoke vision of the ultimate luxury car.

The pioneering new architectural concept marks a departure from the traditional aesthetics of the bright and sterile car showroom. The inviting new environment, designed in the style of a contemporary living space, is imbued with Italian beauty, featuring a palette of earthy colours evoking old towns in the Italian countryside. As part of the scheme, the cars are highlighted dramatically, spot-lit like dynamic sculptures in a darkened art gallery.

Housing an ever-evolving display of cars, the new store, officially named H.R. Owen Maserati Hatfield, showcases five cars at any one time, as well as an informal café lounge, merchandise area and 'Fuoriserie' customisation space.

With the opening, the Maserati UK retail network now comprises 12 sites.

