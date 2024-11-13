Joint Study Agreement with Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan signed on sidelines of COP29 in Baku

New 1GW wind farm in Mingbulak will create 1,000 jobs and deliver clean energy to 300,000 homes in the region

Agreement marks first phase of broader strategy to develop 2GW of new wind projects in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company PJSC – Masdar, the UAE's clean energy powerhouse, and the Ministry of Energy Uzbekistan have signed an agreement to develop a 1-gigawatt (GW) wind farm in the Mingbulak region of the country.

Masdar Signs Agreement to Develop 1GW Mingbulak Wind Farm in Uzbekistan

This new wind farm will create 1,000 jobs during construction and 60 jobs during operation. Once completed, it will deliver clean energy to 300,000 homes in the region. The agreement further strengthens Masdar's strategic partnership with Uzbekistan and marks the first phase of a broader strategy to establish three wind farms in the country.

The signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, witnessed by H.E. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar, and COP28 President, and H.E. Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Uzbekistan Minister of Energy. The agreement was signed by Jakhongir Obidjonov, Chairman of Uzenergosotish, and Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar.

In 2023 Masdar signed an Implementation Agreement to develop 2GW of new wind projects in Uzbekistan. In addition to the Mingbulak wind farm announced today, these will span two further sites including Akpetki in the country's Karakalpakstan region and Buzaubay in its Navoiy region.

H.E. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Chairman of Masdar, and COP28 President, said: "The long-standing relationship between the UAE and Uzbekistan underscores the scale and ambition needed to accelerate climate action and drive clean energy capacity growth. Developing a 1GW wind farm is another example of our commitment to deliver maximum energy with fewer emissions. Agreements like these further propel us towards our shared goals of tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, as outlined in the historic UAE Consensus, and driving low-carbon socioeconomic progress."

H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said: "The UAE and Uzbekistan share a vision of sustainable development and renewable energy. We are pleased to see this partnership advancing clean, emissions-free energy in Uzbekistan and abroad. The UAE commends Uzbekistan's climate leadership as we progress together in advancing the energy transition towards a new era of sustainable prosperity."

H.E. Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Uzbekistan Minister of Energy, said: "In such challenging circumstances, under the wise leadership of our President, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Uzbekistan has set the transition to a "green" economy and the goal of carbon neutrality as its main strategic direction. Today, we are taking decisive steps towards the rapid development of renewable energy sources, adapting to climate change, and progressing towards sustainable growth.



"The Mingbulak Wind Power Plant marks a new phase in our partnership, offering us opportunities to enhance energy security, generate new jobs, and drive economic growth. We have strong confidence in Masdar's projects in Uzbekistan and believe in their continued success.



"In alignment with the UAE's "Triple Renewable Energy Capacity" initiative, we join the global movement to combat climate change. Uzbekistan, in turn, reaffirms its commitment to the goals of the Paris Agreement and aims to expand international cooperation in the renewable energy sector."

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, said: "Uzbekistan is a key strategic partner for Masdar, and we are working together to achieve the country's ambitious renewable energy goals by delivering renewable energy projects that will power the country's homes and businesses – and sustainable growth – while successfully cutting emissions. Masdar is proud to support Uzbekistan as it works to transform its energy landscape, and we look forward to continuing our shared journey toward a more sustainable future."

The new wind project will contribute to Uzbekistan's growing renewable energy portfolio and complement Masdar's existing projects in the country, which include six utility-scale solar power plants. These initiatives are designed to enhance energy security, create jobs, and drive sustainable economic growth in Uzbekistan, while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This aligns with Masdar's commitment to support Uzbekistan's goal of generating 40 percent of the country's electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

Masdar has been an early mover in Uzbekistan's renewable energy market, with landmark projects that include the 500MW Zarafshan Wind Farm, that will provide enough electricity to power more than 150,000 homes when fully operational. Masdar also developed the 100MW utility-scale Nur Navoi photovoltaic (PV) solar plant, which has been operational since 2021. These projects underscore Masdar's commitment to delivering clean, affordable and reliable energy solutions to Uzbekistan.

Since its establishment in 2006, Masdar has been a key enabler of the UAE's vision as a global leader in sustainability and climate action. The company has developed and partnered in projects in over 40 countries, with a mandate to increase its renewable energy portfolio capacity to 100GW by 2030 and to become a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

