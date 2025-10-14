Martin Lisy Joins YouHodler as COO, Bringing 20+ Years of IBM Experience to Drive Customer-Centric Growth

YouHodler Onboards Martin Lisy as Chief Operating Officer

MILAN, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YouHodler , a Web3 platform bridging traditional and digital finance, today announced the appointment of Martin Lisy as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With more than 20 years of international experience at companies including IBM, Lisy will help YouHodler expand its global footprint and strengthen its position at the intersection of Web3 and fintech.

A Track Record of Customer-Centric Leadership

Lisy brings decades of expertise in digital transformation, agile management, and customer experience. At IBM, he held leadership roles including IT Architect, CTO, GEO Expansion Leader, and Agile Coach, and was honored with the "Best of IBM" award for his results-oriented leadership as CIO, driving IBM's expansion in Africa.

He has also partnered with companies such as Procter & Gamble, Novartis, and Asahi Holdings, focusing on enterprise transformation, business outcomes, and building people-first cultures. His leadership philosophy is rooted in three principles: care for people to strengthen business, keep promises that can be delivered, and maintain just enough structure to empower teams.

At YouHodler, Lisy will enhance collaboration across technical and non-technical teams, foster a stronger customer focus, and ensure operational excellence throughout the company.

Aligning YouHodler's Fintech Strategy

YouHodler has built a reputation for bridging fintech and Web3 with user-friendly financial services in over 100 countries. As COO, Martin will implement agile working systems across the organization, align company goals, ensure transparency, and build sustainable partnerships.

"I joined YouHodler because of Ilya Volkov's vision, leadership, and genuine commitment to making a difference in the Web3 ecosystem," said Lisy. "With my experience from IBM and other leading companies in the tech space, I'm eager to help scale YouHodler's operations, strengthen its fintech and Web3 integration, and deliver measurable business results."

Strengthening YouHodler's Partnerships

Following the renewal of YouHodler's strategic partnership with Torino FC , Martin will play a key role in strengthening collaborations, growing the user base, and leveraging emerging Web3 technologies.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Martin to the YouHodler leadership team," said Ilya Volkov, Co-founder and CEO of YouHodler and CVA Board Member. "His track record in global technology and enterprise transformation will be invaluable as we scale our operations, strengthen our position in both fintech and Web3, and continue delivering innovative solutions for our users worldwide."

About YouHodler

YouHodler is a Swiss and EU-based Web3 platform that offers innovative fintech solutions, seamlessly bridging fiat and cryptocurrency financial services with simplicity, efficiency, and transparency. Its comprehensive suite of offerings includes crypto-backed loans, crypto reward accounts, and universal currency exchange. While user-friendly and intuitive for everyday consumers, the full-service platform is also advanced enough to facilitate strategic trading in the cryptocurrency market. For more information, visit www.youhodler.com.

