Marten Stanmore's David Shrigley Auction Achieves Unprecedented Sellout Success

LONDON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marten Stanmore, a distinguished name in the art auction industry since 2019, proudly announces the extraordinary sellout success of its recent auction featuring exclusive limited edition prints by the acclaimed artist David Shrigley. Hosted at the esteemed Old Street Gallery in London, this event solidified Marten Stanmore's reputation as a premier destination for art collectors and investors.

The auction, which took place on 11 March, saw every piece of Shrigley's sought-after work sold, reflecting the high demand for unique and compelling art. Esteemed auctioneer Jonty Hearnden led the auction, contributing significantly to the evening's success with his expertise and dynamic presence.

Building on this success, Marten Stanmore is thrilled to announce an ongoing series of auctions. These events will feature a diverse range of artists, catering to a wide audience of art enthusiasts, from established collectors to those new to art investment. This initiative underscores Marten Stanmore's dedication to enriching the art market with valuable and accessible art opportunities.

The Premier Auction House: Your Gateway to Artistic Wealth — Marten Stanmore stands at the intersection of art and investment, offering a platform that showcases remarkable talent and serves as a valuable resource for those looking to enhance their collections with art that appreciates over time.

For more details on Marten Stanmore and its upcoming auctions, please visit https://martenstanmore.com/.

About Marten Stanmore

Marten Stanmore has been a prominent force in the London art auction scene since 2019, specialising in high-quality, limited edition artworks. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and accessibility, Marten Stanmore connects artists with an engaged community of collectors and investors, fostering a passion for exceptional contemporary art.

For more information please contact Lisa Jarvis LJ Media -07957326627