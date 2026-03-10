MARSTEK Launches VENUS B -- The World's Thinnest Plug-in ESS -- Redefining the Future of Plug-in Energy

AMSTERDAM, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MARSTEK, a global innovator in energy storage solutions, announces the launch of VENUS B, the world's thinnest plug-in energy storage system (ESS), at a special event in Amsterdam. The launch coincides with MARSTEK's participation in Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026, taking place from March 10 to 12, where the company will showcase its latest innovations at Booth H9.

Introducing VENUS B: Ultra-Thin Plug-in ESS for Modern Homes

MARSTEK Launches New Product VENUS B

Designed for contemporary homes and compact living spaces, VENUS B features an ultra-slim 8.6cm profile and lightweight 20kg wall-mounted design, delivering powerful energy storage while maximizing space efficiency. Equipped with a 1.5kW bidirectional inverter, 800W / 1.5kW on-grid output, and 2kWh capacity, the system provides reliable energy support for everyday household needs.

VENUS B offers true plug-and-play installation, enabling users to begin storing and using energy within seconds. With 15ms EPS backup switching, the system ensures stable power during outages. While AI-powered energy optimization and app-based monitoring allow users to manage energy usage more intelligently, it can save up to €533 per year — approximately €1.46 per day.

MARSTEK Energy Management Systems: Smarter Energy, Simplified

At the launch, MARSTEK will also introduce its Energy Management Systems (EMS), powered by the User-Friendly MARSTEK App. Key features include:

AI-Driven Energy Optimization for maximum efficiency and cost savings

VPP (Virtual Power Plant) Functionality, enabling households to participate in distributed energy networks

Seamless Ecosystem Integration, integrating easily with smart home platforms for automated, multi-scene energy management

Experience MARSTEK at Solar Solutions Amsterdam

At Solar Solutions Amsterdam 2026, MARSTEK will showcase VENUS B alongside its broader energy storage portfolio. Visitors to Booth H9 will also discover residential ESS solutions, including MARS I PLUS and VENUS G, as well as popular balcony energy storage systems such as VENUS A, VENUS D, and VENUS E Gen 3.0.

Visit MARSTEK at Booth H9 to explore how VENUS B is redefining home energy storage with ultra-thin design, plug-in simplicity, and smart energy management.

About MARSTEK

MARSTEK, founded in 2009, is a global innovator in energy storage, integrating R&D and manufacturing to deliver comprehensive solutions. Its portfolio spans residential and balcony ESS, portable power stations, power banks, and rechargeable batteries. MARSTEK is dedicated to making smart, affordable energy accessible to every household.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930026/MARSTEK.jpg