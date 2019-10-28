Marshal Lion Schedules IEO on IDAX Exchange on 30th of October

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30-31, the IEO of the Marshal Lion Group project will be held on the IDAX crypto exchange. One day there is a 25% discount on the $ 0.25 token price.

IEO Marshal Lion Group is held under the slogan: Tokenizing the non-bank loan market. A new success accompanied company's participation in the Blockchain Life Conference in Moscow. Co-founder and Management board President Bartolomiej Wasilewski has presented the project in Moscow and attracted more investor interest.

Marshal Lion Group is a company that transferred its achievements in the world of fiat finance to the blockchain platform. The company has been operating since 2015 in the non-bank lending market. Since that time more than 10 thousand satisfied customers compiled the company's portfolio. There could have been more of them, if not for well-known problems: the need for guarantees, intermediaries, involvement of third parties, lengthy coordination. Marshal Lion Group found a solution in the blockchain. Everything is transparent, fast, and therefore also cheap. With the use of the blockchain platform, the Marshal Lion Group provides loan requirements for enterprises, individuals, both private traders and the public sector. Blockchain opens up new opportunities for customers, without risk to the company. Decision time is reduced many times. Time-consuming processes are automated with smart contracts. The blockchain solution extends the operations of the Marshal Lion Group and now it issues own MLGC token. Tokens allow investors to participate in the company's business and receive up to 50% of the profits from the sale of its products.

