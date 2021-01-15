Mars Petcare Announces Precautionary Recall Of Limited Number Of Pedigree® And Chappie® Products

We ask consumers who have purchased these specific, affected products to immediately cease feeding it to their pet and contact our consumer care team for more information.

If you have fed this product to your pet and in the event they are showing signs of illness, such as excessive drinking and urination, we encourage you to seek veterinary advice.

The Lot Codes and Best Before Dates listed in the table below are the only products impacted.

Mars Petcare UK is working with all of our distributors and retailers to ensure that the recalled products are no longer sold and are removed from inventory.

The Lot Codes and Best Before Dates of the products impacted are detailed in the below table and are the only products impacted. Each product will have a lot code and best before date printed on the bag.

PACKAGE DESCRIPTION LOT CODES BEST BEFORE CODE https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421402/Pedigree_Mixer.jpg PEDIGREE® Mixer Adult Dry Dog Food Original (3kg) 046E9MIN05 046F9MIN05 048A9MIN05 12.02.2022 20.02.2022 22.02.2022 https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421405/Pedigree_Mixer.jpg PEDIGREE® Mixer Adult Dry Dog Food Original (10kg) 046E9MIN08 047C9MIN08 12.02.2022 17.02.2022 https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421404/Pedigree_Complete_Chicken.jpg PEDIGREE® Adult Complete Dry Dog Food with Chicken and Vegetables (2.6kg) 045F9MIN05 047A9MIN05 06.02.2022 15.02.2022 https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421403/Pedigree_Complete_Chicken.jpg PEDIGREE® Adult Complete Dry Dog Food with Chicken and Vegetables (12kg) 046C9MIN08 046D9MIN08 046E9MIN08 10.02.2022 11.02.2022 12.02.2022 https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421401/Chappie_Complete_Chicken.jpg CHAPPIE® Complete Chicken Dry Dog Food (3 kg) 045F9MIN05 11.05.2022

At Mars Petcare, we take our responsibility to pets and their owners very seriously. We care deeply about pets and would like to sincerely apologise for any concern caused. Pet owners who have questions about the recall should contact Mars Petcare Customer Service at 0800 013 3131 or visit https://uk.pedigree.com/about-us/contact

Other products in the UK are not affected.

