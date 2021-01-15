Mars Petcare Announces Precautionary Recall Of Limited Number Of Pedigree® And Chappie® Products

LONDON, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mars Petcare UK is announcing the proactive recall of a limited number of products, including CHAPPIE® Complete, PEDIGREE® Dry Mixer and PEDIGREE® Complete Dry Chicken and Vegetables products.

These products do not meet our high quality and safety standards and could contain levels of Vitamin D which may cause harm to your pet if consumed over several weeks, so we are taking this proactive step to retrieve the listed products. 

We ask consumers who have purchased these specific, affected products to immediately cease feeding it to their pet and contact our consumer care team for more information.

If you have fed this product to your pet and in the event they are showing signs of illness, such as excessive drinking and urination, we encourage you to seek veterinary advice.

The Lot Codes and Best Before Dates listed in the table below are the only products impacted.

Mars Petcare UK is working with all of our distributors and retailers to ensure that the recalled products are no longer sold and are removed from inventory.

The Lot Codes and Best Before Dates of the products impacted are detailed in the below table and are the only products impacted. Each product will have a lot code and best before date printed on the bag.

PACKAGE

DESCRIPTION

LOT CODES

BEST BEFORE CODE

PEDIGREE® Mixer Adult Dry Dog Food Original (3kg)

046E9MIN05

046F9MIN05

048A9MIN05

12.02.2022

20.02.2022

22.02.2022

 

PEDIGREE® Mixer Adult Dry Dog Food Original (10kg)

046E9MIN08

047C9MIN08

12.02.2022

17.02.2022

 

PEDIGREE® Adult Complete Dry Dog Food with Chicken and Vegetables (2.6kg)

045F9MIN05

047A9MIN05

06.02.2022

15.02.2022

 

PEDIGREE® Adult Complete Dry Dog Food with Chicken and Vegetables (12kg)

046C9MIN08

046D9MIN08

046E9MIN08

10.02.2022

11.02.2022

12.02.2022

 

CHAPPIE® Complete Chicken Dry Dog Food (3 kg)

045F9MIN05

11.05.2022

 

At Mars Petcare, we take our responsibility to pets and their owners very seriously. We care deeply about pets and would like to sincerely apologise for any concern caused. Pet owners who have questions about the recall should contact Mars Petcare Customer Service at 0800 013 3131 or visit https://uk.pedigree.com/about-us/contact

Other products in the UK are not affected.

