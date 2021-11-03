Mars loves Earth: iconic British Mars® bar set to be certified carbon neutral by January 2023

The new pledge, that also includes Mars bars sold in Canada, represents tangible climate action less than a month after Mars, Incorporated, Mars Wrigley's parent company, announced its commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its full value chain by 2050.

Mars Wrigley is committed to doing more and aims to reduce the Mars bar carbon footprint by over 20% in the UK and Ireland by 2023. This will be a result of the company supercharging its efforts to sustainably transform supply chain agricultural practices, including using satellite data to geomap cocoa farms and accelerated partnerships with suppliers to produce dairy more sustainably.

Mars Wrigley UK has also announced that the Mars bar will be trialed in fully recyclable paper packaging starting in 2022.

Any emissions that cannot be eliminated will be offset by high quality carbon removal credits based on climate solutions like reforestation and land restoration.

The greenhouse gas reductions and high-quality offsets used for Mars bar to go carbon neutral in 2023 are expected to be roughly equivalent to charging more than 13 billion smartphones, or the same amount of carbon sequestered by around 135,000 acres of forest in a year.

The world's largest chocolate manufacturer will work with an independent auditor to certify the Mars bar as carbon neutral and will be adhering to the PAS 2060 standard for carbon neutrality, which provides radical transparency and is widely considered to be the leading standard of carbon neutral specification.

Adam Grant, Mars Wrigley UK General Manager said: "At Mars, we believe that actions speak louder than words and, to create a world tomorrow where our planet is healthy, we are clear that bold action must be taken today. Our pledge to deliver a certified carbon neutral Mars bar in the UK and Ireland by January 1st, 2023, supported by significant reductions in the near term, is the kind of immediate climate protection intervention needed to deliver a sustainable tomorrow."

Mars has been driving climate action for more than a decade. The Mars bar, which has been manufactured in Slough for nearly 90 years, is already produced in a factory that sources 100% renewable electricity.

Purposeful climate interventions such as these have led to Mars in the UK reducing its absolute greenhouse emissions from direct operations by 67% since 2015.

For further information on Mars, Incorporated's climate commitments and Sustainable in a Generation Plan, visit www.mars.com/sustainability-plan .



Notes to editors

In 2016 Mars in the UK began purchasing its electricity from the Moy Wind Farm near Inverness in Scotland . This means that owned factory operations in the UK, including Slough – the home of the Mars bar – source 100% renewable electricity [Drone video and photo assets available upon request]

in . This means that owned factory operations in the UK, including – the home of the Mars bar – source 100% renewable electricity [Drone video and photo assets available upon request] Mars Wrigley UK purchases waste 'green' steam from the power station next to its Slough factory

factory Deforestation and land-use change are significant drivers of carbon emissions in the agricultural supply chain. To deliver on Mars' ambition of a deforestation-free supply chain for cocoa, we are using satellite data to geomap cocoa farms and have already mapped over a third in their supply chain. This enables monitoring and management of the cocoa supply chain through near constant satellite surveillance. Transparency is important to Mars, and we make our progress publicly available through an interactive map.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676974/Earth.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1676975/Mars1.jpg

SOURCE Mars Wrigley UK