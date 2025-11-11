Marriott International Accelerates Branded Residential Growth in Europe, Middle East & Africa

The company strengthens its 25-year industry-leading position in branded residences with record-setting residential signings in the EMEA region.

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Resort and Residential Forum, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) ("Marriott") announced continued momentum and expansion of the company's branded residential portfolio across the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region.

Today, the company's EMEA branded residential portfolio spans 18 countries and territories, with 33 open locations and over 50 in the pipeline. Since year-end 2023, the company has grown its branded residential total portfolio by 23 percent in Europe, and 59 percent in the Middle East & Africa, demonstrating the growing demand for elevated living in the region.

"With 25 years at the forefront of branded residences, Marriott continues to drive record residential growth and development velocity across EMEA. Our expanding branded residence portfolio and robust pipeline reflect strong market demand and developer success. Backed by the power of the Marriott Bonvoy brand portfolio, developers are delivering high-performing projects and vibrant communities in premier destinations" said Jaidev Menezes, Marriott International Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development, EMEA.

Year-to-date 2025, Marriott has signed nearly 20 branded residence agreements in EMEA (approximately half of which are standalone projects). Milestone signings include The Residences at the Dubai Beach EDITION, slated to be the lifestyle luxury brand's first residences in EMEA, led by Shamal Holding. Reflective of evolving buyer preferences and the company's dynamic brand portfolio, nearly two thirds of the YTD signings are in the luxury segment, with the remainder in the premium segment.

Leveraging strong brand recognition and lead generation platforms, developers of Marriott Branded Residences have seen strong sales velocity, and 19 projects in EMEA have launched sales this year. For example, The St. Regis Residences, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, led by SAAS Properties, saw 60% of the units sold at record prices prior to public launch. Affini, a Tribute Portfolio Residence, Dubai, led by HAMRK Real Estate Development, is the brand's first residential property globally and sold out within one week of launch.

Spanning idyllic waterfront resorts and urban destinations at some of the region's most historic and noteworthy addresses, some of the 2025 signed agreements and sales launches in the company's EMEA portfolio include:

Marriott Residences, Budapest : Led by Market Asset Management Zrt. and Hungary's first branded residence.

: Led by Market Asset Management Zrt. and Hungary's first branded residence. The Residences at The St. Regis Baku: Developed by Pasha Real Estate and a showcase of standout architecture.

Developed by Pasha Real Estate and a showcase of standout architecture. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi: In collaboration with SAAS Properties .

In collaboration with SAAS Properties Bvlgari Resort & Mansions Abu Dhabi: A beachfront sanctuary on a private island, developed by Eagle Hills.

A beachfront sanctuary on a private island, developed by Eagle Hills. The Residences at The St. Regis Karya Cove Resort, Bodrum: Led by Kuzu Group and marks Marriott's 100 th property in Turkey.

Led by Kuzu Group and marks Marriott's 100 property in Turkey. The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Palm Hills, Cairo : Developed by Palm Hills, and 60% of the launched inventory has sold out.

: Developed by Palm Hills, and 60% of the launched inventory has sold out. JW Marriott Residences at Dubai Islands, Central : The city's first JW Marriott Residence, led by CG Developers.

: The city's first JW Marriott Residence, led by CG Developers. Seamont, Autograph Collection Residences, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi : Led by SAAS Properties and Royal Development Holding, the first phase sold out in one month.

: Led by SAAS Properties and Royal Development Holding, the first phase sold out in one month. The Residences at Nasim Al Bahr, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Al Marjan Island: Developed by ADNH and marks the brand's entry in Ras Al Khaimah.

Developed by ADNH and marks the brand's entry in Ras Al Khaimah. The Residences at The St. Regis Jeddah: Marking the brand's debut in the city and developed by Miyar Alshati Real Estate Company, Telal Al Wadi Real Estate Company and Saud Al Arifi Investment Group.

Marking the brand's debut in the city and developed by Miyar Alshati Real Estate Company, Telal Al Wadi Real Estate Company and Saud Al Arifi Investment Group. W Residences Al Marjan Island: Marking W Hotels' first property in Ras Al Khaimah and being developed by Dalands Holding in collaboration with Marjan.

By the end of 2025, the company anticipates a total of six branded residence openings in EMEA, including:

The Lucan, Autograph Collection Residences, London

The Residences at The Westin Salgados Beach Resort Algarve

Marriott Residences Salgados Resort, Algarve

JW Marriott Residences, New Cairo, Al Jazi First

Marriott Residences, Dubai, Business Bay

Affini, a Tribute Portfolio Residences, Dubai

Residents also continue to enjoy extraordinary amenities, accommodations and exclusive offerings within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, through the company's integrated ownership recognition platform, ONVIA.

For more information on Marriott Branded Residences, visit https://marriottresidences.com/.

