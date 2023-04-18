Marlow Foods, parent company of Quorn®, sets up ingredients division to make its mycoprotein available to others

LEEDS, England, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer of meat free, and home to Quorn, the UK's No.1 meat free brand*1, Marlow Foods is announcing plans to make the super protein in Quorn, mycoprotein, available to other food and beverage manufacturers.

Led by a new division, Marlow Ingredients, Marlow mycoprotein will be made available firstly in Europe and then internationally.

Marlow Ingredients Launch April 2023

The announcement comes as last month's UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Synthesis Report highlighted that urgent action must now be taken, to "secure a liveable future for all".

Marco Bertacca, Marlow Foods CEO said: "We have been trailblazers in meat free since we sold our first Quorn product in 1985. We see it as our responsibility to provide healthy food for people and planet.

"We recognise the urgent need for humanity to eat more sustainably. By making our mycoprotein available to others, Marlow Ingredients will play a pivotal role in helping us achieve one of our missions – to tackle climate change by making great tasting food."

Marlow Foods' journey began in the 1960s based on one man's vision to protect the world. Lord Rank led what became over 20 years of research into the creation of Marlow mycoprotein.

"Now, backed by decades of research, we know it is one of the best sources of protein there is," adds Marco.

Marlow mycoprotein is naturally high in protein. It provides all nine essential amino acids, is low in saturated fat and contains several vitamins and minerals. It is also high in fibre, uses 90% less land and water and produces 98% less carbon emissions than equivalent beef products*2.

A recent study from Northumbria University has also found that eating mycoprotein increases healthy gut bacteria and leads to a significant reduction in intestinal genotoxins - which can cause bowel cancer.

Marlow Foods has a long and successful heritage having produced mycoprotein for almost 40 years. The core ingredient in over 100 Quorn branded products, it is also powering the success of Quorn with QSR and foodservice partners including KFC across Europe, Greggs in the UK and Quick restaurants in Belgium.

"There's huge potential for our mycoprotein," concludes Marco. "Alongside the delicious meat like texture and incredible nutritional and sustainable benefits it's famous for, there's exciting research happening into its ability to create more sustainable versions of other applications, such as dairy alternatives. Marlow Ingredients is initially focussed on building partnerships with food manufacturers, but the potential for the future is very exciting."

The launch forms part of Marlow Food's mission to become a net positive business by 2030 and, in that year, provide 8 billion servings of mycoprotein - one for every person on the planet.

Find out more about the benefits of Marlow Ingredients' mycoprotein here www.marlowingredients.com

*1 IRI 12 All Outlets Value Sales w/e 28.01.23

*2 Quorn's Footprint Comparison Report (The Carbon Trust, 2022) is now available at https://www.quorn.co.uk/assets/files/content/Carbon-Trust-Comparison-Report-2022.pdf

