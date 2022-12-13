Marlene Puffer Appointed Chief Investment Officer of Alberta Investment Management Corporation

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Marlene Puffer as Chief Investment Officer. She will assume her new role on January 30, 2023. Dr. Puffer is an accomplished investor and leader with over 25 years of experience in both cross-asset class portfolio management and liability driven investment.

Dr. Puffer brings with her an excellent investment track record and a wealth of experience in traditional and alternative investments, capital markets, and pension governance. She has held CEO, senior roles and board positions at major Canadian pension funds and investment dealers. Most recently, she was the President and Chief Executive Officer at CN Investment Division, accountable for all aspects of the investment management and organizational oversight of the CN Pension Trust Funds. She is the former vice-chair of the Board of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) and past president of Women in Capital Markets. Dr. Puffer is a CFA charterholder and received her Ph.D. in Finance and Statistics from the Simon Business School, University of Rochester.

"I am delighted to have Marlene join AIMCo. She is both a fantastic addition to the company and a complement to our leadership team," said Evan Siddall, CEO of AIMCo. "I look forward to Marlene's guidance and investment acumen, to ensure we are at the forefront of global asset management, as we aim to fulfill our purpose for our clients and build a better financial future for all Albertans."

As Chief Investment Officer, Dr. Puffer will serve as Head of both Public and Private Investments – responsible for Real Estate, Infrastructure, Private Equity and Private Debt and Loan, Fixed Income, Private Mortgages, Economics and Fund Strategy and Public Equities – addressing clients' needs for both liquid and illiquid investments.

With Dr. Puffer's appointment, Sandra Lau, who most recently served as Interim CIO, has decided to leave AIMCo.

"I want to acknowledge and thank Sandra Lau for her deep commitment to AIMCo and track-record of delivering client value over the past 24 years. Her passion for AIMCo is undeniable and her contributions to the organization, especially her commitment to our DEI principles, will continue to position AIMCo for success in the future," said Siddall. "While we are very sad to see her go, we wish Sandra the very best for the future. She would be an asset to any investment organization."

Sandra began her career at AIMCo in 1999, and her tenacity and investment expertise gave her opportunity to hold progressively more senior positions. Prior to her role as Co-CIO and Head of Public Investments, a role she held before her current interim role, Sandra successfully led Global Fixed Income investments with record top quartile performance for over a decade.

ABOUT ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COROPORATION

AIMCo is one of Canada's largest and most diversified institutional investment managers with more than $160 billion of assets under management. AIMCo was established on January 1, 2008 with a mandate to provide superior long-term investment results for its clients. AIMCo operates at arms-length from the Government of Alberta and invests globally on behalf of 32 pension, endowment and government funds in the Province of Alberta.

