Marlabs Launches Digital Innovation Services Group to Help Companies De-risk Digital Disruption

Called 'Divergence', This New Group Will Provide End-to-End Digital Innovation Under A Unique Subscription-based Model

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs, the NJ-headquartered digital solutions company, has announced the launch of Divergence Digital Innovation Labs, a new service that provides collaborative ideation, fast-sprint solution concept development, and strategic and tactical counsel to allow clients. The service is aimed at rapidly identifying and incubating new opportunities.

Focused on medium to large enterprises, Divergence will offer its services under a unique 'digital innovation-as-a-subscription' membership model that provides ongoing, end-to-end engine for new solution incubation for a pre-set monthly fee. Clients can reliably reduce risk and greatly increase speed-to-market by leveraging dedicated Divergence teams for ideation, fast-track development of prototypes and market-ready MVPs, and ongoing thought-partnering. The subscription also covers ongoing access to a rich ecosystem of start-ups, partners, and innovators as well as collaborative workspaces, labs, and experience centers at Divergence's new, purpose-designed facility.

Siby Vadakekkara, Marlabs Chairman & CEO, said, "We see an increasing need in customers for a fast, collaborative, and laser-focused partner to help them seize new digital opportunities in a reliable and cost-effective way. Divergence is aimed at such collaborations. The group's highly skilled global teams will provide the required innovation capabilities either from the ground up, or as a supplement to existing internal digital innovation efforts. Moreover, our 'digital-innovation-as-a-subscription' model makes investment predictable and manageable."

Divergence Digital Innovation Collaboration Center is co-located at Marlabs' Piscataway, NJ global headquarters. For more information or to tour the facilities, please contact divergence@marlabs.com.

About Marlabs:

Marlabs is a digital company providing specialized Digital 360 solutions to global enterprises. Headquartered in Piscataway, NJ, Marlabs employs over 2,300 employees across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, and India.

