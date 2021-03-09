Markus Wiesner to Lead Heidrick & Struggles' Consulting Business in Asia Pacific and the Middle East Region

HONG KONG and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) has appointed Markus Wiesner as Heidrick Consulting's Regional Managing Partner for Asia Pacific and the Middle East region. He will take over from Ian Johnston who served as the APAC Heidrick Consulting Lead for the past two years and will continue to focus on driving growth and market share for the firm upon his return to Europe. This change was effective 1 March 2021.

Based between Dubai and Singapore, Markus had been the Managing Partner of Heidrick Consulting's Global Growth Markets for four years before being appointed to this role. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, he was CEO for the Middle East and Africa at Aon Hewitt. He also spent nine years at Mercer, overseeing operations in the Middle East and, before that, Austria. Markus has 20 years' consulting experience and has spent the last 12 years in the Middle East, advising C-suite executives and boards on strategic organizational and HR issues.

Andrew LeSueur, Global Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting, said, "Markus has shown tremendous ability in growing client relationships and scaling our consulting business. We are looking forward to his leadership and having him continue to develop and implement the go-to-market strategy and operating model for our consulting business in Asia Pacific, along with his ongoing responsibilities in the Middle East and emerging markets. Markus' ability to connect clients' strategic needs with the firm's ability to deliver our expertise in both search and consulting makes him ideally suited for this role."

Markus added, "I am excited to take the reins of the fast-growing Asia Pacific and Middle East regions of our consulting business. I hope to continue working closely with our search and consulting colleagues to expand our capabilities and work with leaders and boards to build organizations that thrive."

