Markopolo AI Partners with T2 to Scale in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markopolo AI, the AI revenue agent, has announced a strategic partnership with T2, a leading Saudi-based technology firm in Riyadh. This collaboration marks a pivotal milestone in Markopolo's expansion across Saudi Arabia, reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a global technology hub under Vision 2030.

Markopolo AI team and T2 team at the signing ceremony

The partnership signing ceremony took place in the presence of Fahmidul Hasan, Strategic Growth Officer & Business Partner, and Salman Saafi, Growth Product Manager, from Markopolo, alongside Abdulkarim Aljarba, CEO, Riyadh Alawwad, CBO, and Ziyad Alsuwaidan, Manager of the CEO's Office, from T2.

T2, known for driving digital transformation across emerging markets, brings extensive regional expertise and networks that will accelerate Markopolo's growth in Saudi Arabia's thriving e-commerce ecosystem. T2 is well-positioned to co-sell Markopolo's AI agent and provide seamless product integration.

The partnership comes as founders Tasfia Tasbin and Rubaiyat Farhan celebrate dual achievements: acceptance into Saudi Arabia's prestigious TAQADAM Accelerator by KAUST (Cohort 8) with a USD 140,000 grant, and HF0 Residency, one of the world's most selective founder residencies in San Francisco.

In 2025, Markopolo raised USD 2 million in seed funding led by Joa Capital, a Saudi venture capital firm focused on high-growth tech ventures. This investment, coupled with support from the Kingdom's National Technology Development Program (NTDP) through TAQADAM, positions Markopolo at the intersection of Saudi Arabia's digital commerce revolution and its strategic vision for AI leadership.

Instead of basic personalization, Markopolo's AI revenue agents analyze real-time behavioral patterns, purchase hesitations, and communication preferences to guide each customer's unique journey. The technology moves beyond segmentation toward genuine individual understanding.

"Our vision is to become a multibillion-dollar global company within the next two years," says CEO and Co-founder Tasfia Tasbin. "This partnership with T2, combined with our presence in TAQADAM and HF0, accelerates that mission as we bring world-class AI innovation to Saudi Arabia, Silicon Valley, and beyond."

"In five years, every e-commerce transaction will be guided by an AI revenue agent," adds CTO and Co-founder Rubaiyat Farhan. "We've built a behavioral intelligence engine that finally enables true personalization at global scale."

The company's mission is ambitious: recover USD 100 billion in lost revenue by 2030, ensuring no customer is ever treated as merely a segment again.

