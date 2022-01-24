MarketsandMarkets™ releases 360Quadrant of Top 20 Multi Cloud Management Platforms for 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™ has released 360Quadrant for the best multi-cloud management platform to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Ranking quadrants are generated post the analysis of companies based on product portfolios and business strategies. They will be updated every six months based on market and regional analysis and developments in the multi-cloud management industry. Out of 90 parameters, the top criteria for company evaluation were lifecycle management, cloud orchestration, infrastructure & resource management, cloud management & automation, and data security & risk management.

Multi-cloud management platform offers tools that enable companies to monitor and secure their processes across numerous public clouds. With the single interface, IT teams of companies can manage multi-cloud. Nowadays, companies do not use a single cloud for managing their processes and workloads. Hence, a multi-cloud management platform gives them the advantage of optimizing their cloud usage and its cost. Major benefits of multi-cloud management include in-depth visibility, security, cost management, increased availability of IT teams, and optimized processes.

Categorization of Multi-cloud Management Platform Vendors

Multi-cloud management vendors evaluation was conducted for 110+ companies offering such platforms. Out of these, 19 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Players.

Microsoft, Dell, IBM, Accenture, Micro Focus, and Citrix have been identified as Visionary Leaders.

Rackspace, CloudBolt, NaviSite, and Lumen have been recognized as Innovators.

Flexera, Snow Software, Cisco, DoubleHorn, and BMC Software have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators.

Scalr, Flexiant, Netrix, and CoreStack have been recognized as Emerging Players.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants assessed some of the top Multi-Cloud Management Platform providers. These vendors were assessed based on more than 90 specifically selected parameters, which were finalized based on the product and business strategies of the software provider, data received from the buyers, and industry experts. All these parameters were assigned a specific weightage and measured. This study also helps the analysts calculate the total score based on which providers of multi-cloud management platforms were ranked and positioned on 360 Quadrants.

