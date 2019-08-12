MarketsandMarkets™ Excited to Host its 4th Annual Customer Summit in London

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™, the world's largest revenue impact research and advisory firm focused on high-growth niche markets, today announced its major topics and themes for its 4th Annual Customer Summit and 2nd European summit in the most affluent and desirable neighbourhood of London at The May Fair, A Radisson Collection Hotel on October 21-22, 2019.

The summit, to be held at The May Fair, A Radisson Collection Hotel, Stratton Street, London will feature two exciting days of thought-provoking TED Talk-style sessions, interactive panel discussions and networking opportunities. Top executives from every major industry will be in attendance to share best practices and discover areas of opportunities within connected and converging markets.

"The upcoming summit for our European clients follows closely on the heels of our very successful Customer Summit in California in May' 2019," said Pavan Palety, Geography Head – Europe at MarketsandMarkets™. "Just like California, the London summit will feature a mixture of panel discussions on pragmatic and visionary topics to help our clients roll up their sleeves and tackle the difficult strategic challenges related to connected and converging markets facing them today."

Expected clients at the summit will include senior executives/strategy leaders from organisations like Schneider Electric, Armacell, Lanxess, Hitachi, Goetzpartners, Covetrus, Capgemini, Oxentia among other top companies.

Featuring discussions about emerging technologies from around the world and how the newest technological products and trends will drive growth, the Customer Summit will address the following major topics and themes:

Panel A: Validating Investment Decisions in Connected Markets Amid Disruptions from Outside Industries.

- Market dynamics are constantly shifting and the only constant in interconnected markets is change. How can leaders cut through the noise of the impacts of disruption and evolution in adjacent industries to assess the true impacts of their organizational decisions not only on their internal business but on other potential markets and opportunities that could create future unanticipated revenue opportunities?

Panel B: Building and Leveraging Ecosystems to Adjust to Dynamic Market Changes. Can This Best be Done Internally or Through Leveraged Partnerships?

- As markets and ecosystems continue to develop and converge, it becomes increasingly difficult to remain a "lone wolf" in your business. Partnerships and collaborations are increasingly becoming the necessary means to get to market faster and more effectively. What are the best market actions to employ a collaborative approach and which decisions and actions are better left to internal expertise and actions?

Panel C: The Curse of Information Overload and the Journey Towards Single Source of Truth.

- There's just too much information to process these days. From cereal aisles in your local grocery store to market intelligence reports, there is a just an overwhelming amount of information to assimilate and retain. It is important as a leader to not only differentiate between useful and useless information but also take your teams on the journey towards a single source of truth in the organization. What are the various strategies one can employ to achieve clarity, retain meaningful information, and avoid making counter-productive associations?

Panel D: The Journey from Strategy Design to Strategy Delivery - How to Transform Strategies into Real Revenue Impact?

- In today's ever-changing business environment, crediting and implementing great strategies requires the right information, talent, resources, tactics, and tools. How are today's strategy and market intelligence teams trying to bridge the expensive and unproductive gap between strategy design and strategy delivery?

"We're very excited to be convening the Customer Summit at The May Fair, London to bring our European clients together to learn from each other and discuss long-term growth strategies," said Shelly Singh, Chief Operating Officer at MarketsandMarkets™. "The summit will explore challenges around growth initiatives and provide insights on emerging areas of opportunity for 2019 planning and beyond."

For more information, contact summit@marketsandmarkets.com or visit https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Customer_Summit/London-Oct-2019.asp

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is the world's largest revenue impact research and advisory firm helping more than 80 percent of Fortune 2000 companies identify new high-growth and niche revenue opportunities. In the face of constant technology innovation and market disruption, MarketsandMarkets™ helps organizations plan and operationalize their future revenue mix decisions by identifying over 30,000 high-growth opportunities ranging from $1B to $500B across over 90 industries and markets. Organizations choose MarketsandMarkets™ to stay ahead of the curve and accelerate their revenue decisions and implementations by 6 - 12 months, giving them a unique first-mover innovation advantage. Its revenue impact methodology provides actionable and quantifiable insights on converged, granular and connected market eco-systems that result from disruptive technologies and high-growth markets. MarketsandMarkets™ provides an extended lens on not only what will impact its client's revenue but also what will impact their customers' revenues, continually uncovering latent opportunities. Serving C-level executives in functions such as strategy, marketing, sales, R&D, product, and M&A across all major B2B industries, MarketsandMarkets™ brings exclusive high-growth markets intelligence generated by over 850 SMEs and analysts along with its proprietary revenue impact platform, Knowledge Store, to support decision making.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets