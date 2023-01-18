MarketsandMarkets™ Strengthens Blue Ocean Growth Consulting Offering with New Leadership Appointments

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™, a growth consulting and program management firm, announced the appointments of Sarwant Singh as the President (Europe) and Chief Commercial Officer and Kaushik Paul as the Executive Vice President and Managing Director of BFSI, further strengthening its leadership team.

About Sarwant

With over two decades of global work experience in management, Sarwant is a well-known industry player who has pioneered and implemented innovative business propositions that embrace future trends. He has also leveraged transformative trends and delivered high-value engagements to set new benchmarks for emulation.

Sandeep Sugla, CEO of MarketsandMarkets™, said, "In the current challenging environment Europe is going through, Sarwant will be able to leverage MarketsandMarkets' unique man-machine capability to drive much-needed growth programs for progressive European businesses."

"European businesses are already exploring new dimensions in sustainability, mobility, digital health, web 3.0, and cybersecurity. I see MarketsandMarkets™ as a partner who will be able to help the go-to-market activities of European businesses to flourish in the new economy," says Sarwant.

Sarwant joins MarketsandMarkets™ with a focus on forward-thinking strategic consulting & advisory services within Automotive & Transportation and other growth sectors like Energy, Technology, Aerospace & Defence, and Mobility. He will have a dual role of leading the Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa region and also being the global practice leader of the Mobility group. He will be based out of London, UK. Before joining MarketsandMarkets™, Sarwant led the Corporate Development and Planning Office at Hinduja Group with Switch Mobility and CEO of Ohm Mobility (a Subsidiary of Switch) in a dual role.

About Kaushik

Kaushik has built and managed some of the most significant offshore managed services engagements for the company's investment banking clients. Recognized for a Player/Coach leadership style, he has led the sales and business development efforts for Financial Services clients with a specialized focus on Investment Research (both buy-side and sell-side) and Risk solutions.

"Some of the biggest growth themes in the world, like sustainability, blockchain, cybersecurity, and digital payments, are playing out in the financial services sector. Traditionally, financial services have been about managing risks; however, in the new economy, it's all about innovation. Kaushik's deep expertise in this sector, married with MarketsandMarkets™ insights on key discontinuities impacting the 21st century, will generate exponential value," said Sandeep.

"I believe financial services and digital health are at the vanguard of global innovation. The MarketsandMarkets™ blue ocean man-machine model can enable global enterprises to access and monetize this innovation faster and better than it has ever been possible before," says Kaushik.

With 25 years of experience building and managing some of the largest offshore managed services, Kaushik will have a dual role to build and expand the BFSI business globally and scale MarketsandMarkets™ healthcare practice in the US. He firmly believes that success usually results from relationship selling with contextualized domain knowledge.

