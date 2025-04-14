MarketsandMarkets™ Named One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2025 by Forbes

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™, the world's leading revenue impact and growth consulting firm, has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2025. This prestigious recognition honours the top consulting firms delivering outstanding client impact across the United States.

At a time when global industries face unprecedented disruption — from technological shifts to trade policy volatility — MarketsandMarkets has emerged as the go-to growth partner, empowering over 10,000 companies worldwide and delivering more than $140 billion in revenue impact. 80% of fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets for their growth in new technologies and use cases. Worldwide Enterprise sales organisations are adapting "SalesIQ- Our Sales AI Agents" helping Enterprise seller sell more and save time.

"Being recognized by Forbes is a testament to our bold belief that your growth is hidden in the latent growth of your clients — and their clients' clients — and we have all the ammunition to make this real," said Sandeep Sugla, CEO of MarketsandMarkets™. "At a time when U.S. tariffs and global policy shifts are reshaping industries, our clients turn to us to uncover what's unfolding in the boardrooms of their clients — and their clients' clients — so they can monetize the displacement triggered by trade disruptions. This recognition is powered by the trust of our clients and the 'GIVE Growth' mindset embedded in every MarketsandMarkets team member."

The announcement comes as businesses across sectors are bracing for the implications of U.S. trade policy developments, including renewed focus on U.S. Reciprocal tariffs. MarketsandMarkets' recent whitepaper — U.S. Tariff Threat Assessment — highlights how such policy shifts are not just economic events, but business model risks, and why early movers can turn uncertainty into competitive advantage.

With the landscape evolving faster than ever, MarketsandMarkets remains committed to helping clients stay ahead of disruption and convert uncertainty into growth. This recognition by Forbes reaffirms our role as personal growth assistant to everyone who has 'Revenues or Growth' as KPI.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

In addition, MarketsandMarkets SalesIQ enables sales teams to identify high-priority accounts and uncover hidden opportunities, helping them build more pipeline and win more deals with precision.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

