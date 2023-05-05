Marketsandmarkets™ further Strengthens its Senior Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments in its Chemicals Vertical

LONDON, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™ is pleased to announce a crucial addition to its senior leadership team with the appointment of Robert Outram as the Vice President, Consulting – Chemicals and Materials. In his new role, Robert will lead the Chemicals and Materials business in European and Asia regions for MarketsandMarkets™.

Robert has over 20 years of consulting experience in the chemicals sector across a broad portfolio of products, working with all the industry's leading petrochemical, materials, and specialty chemicals companies. He has previously worked with multiple consulting companies, helping clients with TAM expansion, new market entry opportunities, and developing and implementing go-to-market strategies.

"I'm delighted to join MarketsandMarkets as it is a fast-paced consultancy, leveraging comprehensive analyst-led market coverage with high-tech, AI-enabled tools. I look forward to helping chemical companies find growth, especially during these challenging market conditions," said Robert.

"We're excited to have Robert join our team here in Europe. Robert is a well-known industry thought leader. His expertise in driving growth for chemical companies in these uncertain times will help us enhance our capabilities and deliver even greater value to our clients," added Sarwant Singh, Global Mobility Practice Lead and Chief Commercial Officer.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a sector research, growth advisory, and analytics firm that helps clients realize revenue opportunities in new and existing markets. We leverage our proprietary data platform and Knowledge Services practice to deliver actionable insights to organizations.

The B2B economy is predicted to see the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that will displace existing workstreams. KnowledgeStore, our AI-driven market intelligence platform, serves as the discovery and validation engine to evangelize these new growth opportunities.

In March 2023, Forbes recognized MarketsandMarkets as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms.

To know more, visit: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Contact:

Kriti Tiwari,

PR & Communications,

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

Tower B5, Office,101, Magarpatta SEZ, Hadapsar, Pune – 411013

Contact No.: +91 9545812969

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: kriti.tiwari@marketsandmarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets