MarketsandMarkets™ becomes a prime source of research for the upcoming book, The Next New: Navigating the Fifth Industrial Revolution

MUMBAI, India, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketsandMarkets™, recently rated as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, has become a key source of research for "The Next New: Navigating the Fifth Industrial Revolution," authored by Pranjal Sharma, who also has been the host for Disruption Dialogues, a podcast series by MarketsandMarkets™. The podcast featured some prominent business leaders from Fortune 500 B2B companies and provided key insights on how their companies are navigating the upcoming disruptions.

The book relies heavily on MarketsandMarkets' research on the global B2B economy, which is witnessing the emergence of new revenue streams worth $25 trillion that are substituting existing ones in this decade. This book is a guidebook for progressive-thinking business leaders to unleash opportunities being presented by the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

Mr. Aashish Mehra, Chief Research Officer, MarketsandMarkets™, said, "MarketsandMarkets is delighted to provide research and findings to the new publication by Pranjal Sharma regarding the fifth industrial revolution. We continue to use a man-machine paradigm to help our clients realize income prospects in both new and existing markets, fostering development for forward-thinking B2B companies with our extensive research."

Speaking about the MarketsandMarkets role in the book, Mr. Sandeep Sugla, Founder and CEO, MarketsandMarkets™, stated, "It was an immense pleasure to collaborate with Pranjal Sharma for his new book, The Next New, which is majorly based on MarketsandMarkets' analysis on the $25 trillion shift happening in this decade and the upcoming fifth industrial revolution and the impact it might have on the B2B economy. The book offers practical strategies and insights for leaders to adapt and thrive in this fast-changing business landscape."

Founded in 2010, MarketsandMarkets™ is a sector research, growth advisory, and analytics firm that helps clients realize revenue opportunities in new and existing markets.

The B2B economy is predicted to see the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that will replace existing revenue streams.

In March 2023, Forbes recognized MarketsandMarkets™ as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms.

