MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Space Cybersecurity Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Space Cybersecurity Startups/SMEs, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Xage Security, Inc., Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Space Cybersecurity Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Space Cybersecurity Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is a Norwegian high-tech conglomerate operating globally across maritime, defense, aerospace, and space sectors. Its USP in space cybersecurity stems from its integrated approach combining secure satellite ground stations, networked surveillance systems, and communication platforms under its Space & Surveillance and Defence & Aerospace divisions. Strategically, Kongsberg is deepening its cybersecurity credentials, as seen in DNV-certified testing of its maritime and critical-control systems. With ground-station operations in polar regions like Svalbard and Antarctica and a global reach to serve ESA, NASA, NATO, and defense customers, it provides end-to-end, certified protection at the intersection of space and terrestrial networks.

is a US-based pioneer in operational technology cybersecurity, offering a zero-trust, mesh-based security platform for critical infrastructure including space assets. Its USP lies in decentralized, identity-based enforcement with blockchain-backed zero-trust capabilities that protect ground stations, satellite command-and-control systems, and space-ground data links. Xage's strategic alignment with U.S. defense has secured multimillion-dollar contracts with Space Systems Command and the U.S. Space Force, positioning it as an essential provider in emerging hybrid orbit-ground architectures. As zero-trust norms become standard for space, Xage's platform is built for deployment across commercial and governmental environments globally. Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., began as a nanosatellite specialist in the U.S. and expanded into Europe through its Turin -based subsidiary. While not a cybersecurity vendor per se, Tyvak differentiates by embedding resilient architectures and avionics within its satellite builds; it develops CubeSat and microsatellite platforms designed to withstand emerging cyber threats. Strategically, Tyvak supports government-edge missions including ESA's Milani deep-space mission and the EDA's VLEO prototype where secure onboard systems are imperative. With design and production nodes in California and Italy , Tyvak contributes to the space cybersecurity landscape by delivering hardened, mission-grade satellite systems trusted by defense and civil space agencies.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 150 companies, of which the top 15 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the presence of the Space Cybersecurity Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment Quadrant. The Top Criteria for Product Footprint Evaluation Included Space Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Platform (Satellites, Launch Vehicles, Ground Stations, Spaceports & Launch Facilities, Command & Control Centers, Other Platforms), End User (Defense, Commercial, Government).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

