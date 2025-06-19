MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Open Gear Lubricant Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Open Gear Lubricant Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights Bel-Ray Lubricants, Lubriplate Lubricants Company, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, CRC Industries, D-A Lubricant Company, and BioBlend Renewable Resources, among the top companies are actively shaping the future of the Open Gear Lubricant Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Open Gear Lubricant Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

Bel-Ray Lubricants is a leading provider of high-performance lubricants, offering an extensive portfolio that includes industrial lubricants, greases, coolants, motor oils, and transmission fluids. Its greases are marketed under the well-recognized Molylube brand. Renowned for its cutting-edge formulations, Bel-Ray enhances equipment performance and extends service life. With a strong emphasis on research and development, the company delivers innovative solutions designed to reduce wear, boost efficiency, and perform reliably in demanding conditions, solidifying its reputation for quality and dependability.

a subsidiary of Berwind Corporation since 1981, is a global leader in specialty chemicals tailored for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) professionals. Serving a wide array of industries—including automotive, industrial, marine, aviation, electrical, and heavy truck—CRC delivers high-performance solutions engineered for demanding environments. Its comprehensive lubricant portfolio includes advanced formulations for open gear applications, designed to minimize wear, extend equipment lifespan, and perform reliably under extreme conditions. With a strong commitment to innovation, quality, and regulatory compliance, CRC operates on a global scale, providing products that adhere to the highest standards of safety and performance. D-A Lubricant Company is a prominent manufacturer and distributor of high-performance lubricants, known for its commitment to innovation and quality across a range of industries. In the open gear lubricants segment, the company offers Open Gear All Seasons, a premium-grade lubricant specifically engineered to protect open gears, racks, pinions, and slides on heavy machinery such as draglines and shovels. Formulated with high-viscosity base oils, thermoplastic hydrocarbon resins, and specialized polymers, this product forms a durable, adhesive film that clings to metal surfaces without being displaced. The film remains flexible over time, reducing build-up in gear tooth roots and delivering exceptional water resistance. D-A Lubricant Company's development of purpose-built solutions like Open Gear All Seasons highlights its focus on addressing the rigorous demands of heavy-duty industrial applications, promoting equipment longevity and reliable performance.

To explore the full quadrant report and see how companies are positioned in the Open Gear Lubricant Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025,

Visit: https://www.360quadrants.com/chemicals/open-gear-lubricant-startups

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 140 companies, of which the top 14 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Open Gear Lubricant Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Base Oil (Mineral, synthetic, and bio-based oils), and End-Use (Mining, cement production, power generation, construction, oil & gas, marine, and other end-use industries).

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

Download Free Sample @ https://www.360quadrants.com/chemicals/open-gear-lubricant-startups.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields such as –

Lubricants Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, and

Mining Lubricants Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

