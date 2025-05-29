MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in the Gold Nanoparticles Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Gold Nanoparticles Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights American Elements, SRL, SAT NANO, and Nano Flow among the top companies, are actively shaping the future of the Gold Nanoparticles Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Gold Nanoparticles Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

American Elements is one of the world's largest manufacturers of advanced materials, offering a catalog of over 35,000 products for both industrial-scale production and laboratory research. The company specializes in high-performance materials, including a broad range of nanomaterials, with a particular focus on gold nanoparticles. These nanoparticles, available in purities from 99.9% to 99.999% and various sizes, are essential for applications in electronics, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and cutting-edge scientific research. American Elements' gold nanoparticles enable innovative applications such as cancer therapies using radio waves and advanced diagnostic imaging. The company serves a diverse range of industries, including energy, defense, aerospace, automotive, and green technology, offering cost-effective, scalable solutions to meet evolving technological demands.

is one of the world's largest manufacturers of advanced materials, offering a catalog of over 35,000 products for both industrial-scale production and laboratory research. The company specializes in high-performance materials, including a broad range of nanomaterials, with a particular focus on gold nanoparticles. These nanoparticles, available in purities from 99.9% to 99.999% and various sizes, are essential for applications in electronics, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and cutting-edge scientific research. American Elements' gold nanoparticles enable innovative applications such as cancer therapies using radio waves and advanced diagnostic imaging. The company serves a diverse range of industries, including energy, defense, aerospace, automotive, and green technology, offering cost-effective, scalable solutions to meet evolving technological demands. SRL offers a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 products across six major categories, including general laboratory chemicals, bioreagents, animal cell culture products, dehydrated culture media, and specialized nanotechnology solutions. Among its advanced materials, gold nanoparticles stand out—available in multiple forms such as spherical nanospheres, nanorods, and custom-designed gold composites, which are widely utilized in diagnostics, biomedical research, and plasmonic technologies. SRL's strong commitment to research and development is demonstrated through its compliance with ISO, FDA, GMP, and CE certifications, ensuring all products adhere to the highest global quality standards. The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Turbhe, Taloja, and Chennai , following current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) to deliver high-purity, contaminant-free materials suitable for advanced scientific applications.

offers a diverse portfolio of over 5,000 products across six major categories, including general laboratory chemicals, bioreagents, animal cell culture products, dehydrated culture media, and specialized nanotechnology solutions. Among its advanced materials, gold nanoparticles stand out—available in multiple forms such as spherical nanospheres, nanorods, and custom-designed gold composites, which are widely utilized in diagnostics, biomedical research, and plasmonic technologies. SRL's strong commitment to research and development is demonstrated through its compliance with ISO, FDA, GMP, and CE certifications, ensuring all products adhere to the highest global quality standards. The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Turbhe, Taloja, and , following current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) to deliver high-purity, contaminant-free materials suitable for advanced scientific applications. SAT NANO is a leading Chinese manufacturer and supplier specializing in high-quality nanoparticles and micron-scale technologies. Committed to continuous innovation, the company offers a broad portfolio of advanced materials, including spherical gold nanoparticles, nano copper powder, titanium diboride, and a variety of metal and oxide nanopowders. These materials are widely applied across industries such as healthcare, electronics, automotive, and energy. SAT NANO's gold nanoparticles are particularly notable for their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, exceptional electrical conductivity, and biocompatibility, making them well-suited for use in medical devices, drug delivery systems, cancer therapies, and diagnostic technologies.

To explore the full quadrant report and see how companies are positioned in the Gold Nanoparticles Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025,

Visit: https://www.360quadrants.com/chemicals/gold-nanoparticles-startups

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 130 companies, of which the top 15 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Gold Nanoparticles Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Process (Physical, chemical, and biological), Application (Imaging, Targeted drug delivery, Proton therapy, In-vitro assays, Sensors, Probes, Catalysis, and other applications), and End-Use.

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

Download Free Sample @ https://www.360quadrants.com/chemicals/gold-nanoparticles-startups

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields such as -

Transmission Fluids Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025, and

High-Performance Polyamides Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment, 2025.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Ms. Sipti Banga,

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: Sipti.banga@marketsandarkets.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg