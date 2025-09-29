MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants Recognizes Top Startups and SMEs in Loyalty Management - Startups/SMEs Quadrant Report 2025

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 360Quadrants has released its latest Loyalty Management - Startups/SMEs, 2025, recognizing key players, including both global giants and emerging innovators, for their excellence in market presence, product innovation, and business strategy. The report highlights SessionM, Ebbo, SailPlay among the top companies that are actively shaping the future of the Loyalty Management Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment.

The evaluation leverages 360Quadrants' proprietary methodology to map competitive positioning across 7,000+ micro markets within 10+ industries, enabling decision-makers to make strategic, data-backed vendor choices.

Company Highlights in the Loyalty Management Startups/SMEs Companies Assessment:

SessionM is a loyalty and customer engagement platform, now part of Mastercard, designed to help brands deliver real‑time, personalized offers and rewards across digital and in‑store touchpoints. This platform supports global enterprises, from airlines and retailers to consumer goods by providing integrated campaign execution and loyalty measurement on a worldwide scale. Headquartered in Boston, SessionM operates across multiple international offices, enabling it to serve regions including North America, Canada, Thailand, and the broader global market. Its unique strength lies in combining loyalty management with customer data insights to drive engagement through seamless, context-aware rewards experiences.

Ebbo offers a full-service loyalty management solution tailored to deliver end‑to‑end brand loyalty programs. Services include creative design, strategic planning, legal compliance, analytics, customer service, and fulfillment accompanied by configurable loyalty models such as points-based, tiered, subscription, or premium programs. With a focus on consumer engagement and privacy, Ebbo builds brand-specific programs that resonate with customers globally, working across international markets though not explicitly detailing office locations. Its strength lies in delivering bespoke, full-support loyalty experiences while respecting regional data standards and adapting to diverse consumer expectations.

SailPlay, is a gamified marketing automation and loyalty platform offering tools like leaderboards, badges, quests, email, SMS, and campaign management all via a unified dashboard. Founded in New York with an additional presence in Moscow, it supports a global array of clients, including small to mid‑size businesses in the United States, United Kingdom, El Salvador, Denmark, and India. Its global footprint and playful mechanics make it a versatile choice for brands seeking engaging, internationally accessible loyalty solutions that blend gamification with communication channels and customer analytics.

Evaluation Criteria

The vendor evaluation was conducted on over 190 companies, of which the top 19 were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders. Factors such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the presence of the Loyalty Management Startups/Small-Medium Businesses Companies Assessment Quadrant. The Top Criteria for Product Footprint Evaluation Included Loyalty Management Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Program (Points-Based, Coalition, Subscription-Based, Value-Based, Other Program Types), Application (Customer Lifecycle Management, Omnichannel Engagement, Channel & Partner Engagement, Other Applications), Business Model (Business-To-Business, Business-To-Customer), Vertical (BFSI, Aviation, Automotive, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, Hospitality, Telecom, Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Other Verticals)

360 Quadrants Scoring Methodology

360 Quadrants employs a comprehensive and transparent scoring methodology to evaluate companies. It identifies relevant evaluation criteria, collects and validates data from multiple sources, and employs an algorithm that considers parameter weights to generate scores. Normalization ensures fair comparisons, and the aggregated scores categorize solutions into quadrants such as Progressive companies, Responsive companies, Dynamic companies, and Starting blocks. This unbiased approach equips users with accurate information, empowering them to make well-informed decisions and select solutions that best suit their needs and objectives.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants, a specialized division of MarketsandMarkets™, delivers comprehensive quadrant analyses for various emerging technologies and markets, including start-ups. Our evaluation methodology hinges on two critical parameters: market presence and product footprint. This approach facilitates a graphical representation of competitive positioning across four key categories: leaders, contenders, innovators, and emerging companies. In addition, we meticulously classify start-ups into progressive companies, responsive companies, dynamic companies, and starting blocks. Our expertise equips organizations with insights into market leaders across over 6000 micro markets, enabling a detailed comparison of vendor capabilities and performance. At 360Quadrants, we ensure that each quadrant adheres to the highest standards, empowering our clients to navigate complex market dynamics precisely and confidently.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets™ has been re cognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

