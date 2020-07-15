Marketplace and Features on-Demand to Revolutionize the European OEMs' Connected Services and HMI Market

"Automakers in the EU need to rethink their strategies and build a robust outline for connected cars by redesigning electrical as well as electronic architectures from the ground up to introduce services and HMI features befitting for 2025 and beyond," said Suhas Gurumurthy, Industry Analyst, Automotive & Transportation at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, marketplace and feature on-demand (FoD) will entice customers with a new and improved in-vehicle experience, thus providing opportunities for automakers to generate recurring revenues."

Gurumurthy added: "Due to uncertainties posed by the impact of COVID-19 on the global market, the connected car market is expected to face turbulence. However, deployment will accelerate as services such as emergency and crisis assist are considered essential by both automakers and customers."

Electric vehicle and eCall regulations will predominantly drive telematics adoption in Europe, with a focus on offering remote services, especially for electric charging and security-related applications. They present tremendous growth prospects for OEMs, including:

Offering top-of-the-line features such as remote services and personalization to retain customers and appeal to prospective customers that seek these features.

such as remote services and personalization to retain customers and appeal to prospective customers that seek these features. Focusing on the production of wide-screen displays and driving AI-based digital assistants that have been installed with gesture-capable hardware.

and driving AI-based digital assistants that have been installed with gesture-capable hardware. Adopting capabilities such as cloud platforms, AI, and machine learning , which will be the norm in the future automotive business, to develop a personalized experience for customers and establish new business models for automakers.

, which will be the norm in the future automotive business, to develop a personalized experience for customers and establish new business models for automakers. Prioritizing connected navigation as a standard, even on the lowest model variants.

