Marketing Communication - Future Standard Launches FS Mid Market Private Equity Fund in Europe, Expanding Access to Middle Market Opportunities

New semi-liquid fund domiciled in Luxembourg will invest in middle market private equity companies in the U.S. and Europe

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. and ZURICH, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Standard, an $86 billion global alternative asset manager, today announced the launch of the FS Mid Market Private Equity Fund ("FS MPE" or "the Fund"), a new semi-liquid strategy providing diversified access to high-quality private equity investments across the U.S. and Europe's middle market.

The Fund seeks to capitalize on the strength and resilience of the middle market — a segment that has historically delivered attractive risk-adjusted returns and driven much of the private equity industry's long-term value creation. FS MPE builds on Future Standard's 30-year track record in private markets and its deep network of relationships with top-tier private equity sponsors.

"The middle market remains an engine of growth, but its real potential lies in areas others often overlook," said Nicolas von der Schulenburg, Managing Director and Co-Head of the European Investment team at Future Standard. "Through FS MPE, we're uncovering differentiated opportunities and offering clients access to a diversified portfolio of high-quality sponsors and companies — all within a structure designed for long-term alignment and liquidity."

FS MPE launches with a diversified seed portfolio of more than $200 million spanning across 30 middle market funds and focuses on secondaries, co-investments and primary investments. It provides immediate exposure to a range of private equity sponsors and middle market companies across key sectors, including technology, healthcare, industrials and consumer goods. The Fund is anchored by COPRÉ, a semi-autonomous and independent collective pension foundation with over CHF 7 billion in assets under management.

"The U.S. and European middle markets offer a broad, less competitive opportunity set with flexible exit routes—ideal for creating lasting value," said Mike Kelly, Co-President and Chief Investment Officer at Future Standard. "This strategy reflects our ability to identify and evaluate opportunities others might miss, leveraging our experience across primary, secondary, and co-investments to deliver compelling outcomes for clients."

About Future Standard

Future Standard is a global alternative asset manager serving institutional and private wealth clients, investing across private equity, credit and real estate. With a 30+ year track record of value creation and over $86 billion in assets under management (as of March 31, 2025), the firm backs business owners and financial sponsors that drive growth and innovation across the middle market. For more information, visit futurestandard.com.

Media contact

Marc Hazelton

media@futurestandard.com

Important information & disclaimers

This marketing communication is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, qualification or exemption under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. Interests in the Fund will be offered, if at all, only by means of the definitive governing and offering documents and only to eligible investors in permitted jurisdictions. The Fund is an actively managed fund without reference to any benchmark index. An Investment in the Fund is different from an investment in the companies in which it invests, and which form its underlying assets. The Fund invests in illiquid assets and liquidity to investors cannot be guaranteed.

The Fund is structured as a sub-fund of a Reserved Alternative Investment Fund (RAIF) under Luxembourg law. RAIFs are not subject to prior approval by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and must be managed by an authorized alternative investment fund manager (AIFM). Units/interests are intended solely for "well‑informed investors" within the meaning of the Luxembourg RAIF law and/or professional investors as defined under applicable regulations. Distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law; persons in possession of it are required to inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.



This material is not for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in the United States or any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. The interests have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption therefrom.



This communication may contain forward‑looking statements, which are inherently uncertain and subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Any targets or objectives are not guarantees and are subject to market conditions and other risks.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2734659/Future_Standard_Logo.jpg