Market-leading Mekonomen Group selects the CCH® Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to enable its long-term finance vision

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced that it has signed an agreement with Mekonomen Group to implement the CCH® Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform expert solution to help the Mekonomen Group meet their goal of increasing capacity and support in Group Management Office of Finance. The initial scope includes Budgeting, Planning, Forecasting, and Actuals with the aim to expand the use of the platform to include Consolidation, IFRS 16, Collaborative Office, and iXBRL functionality.

Mekonomen Group consists of the leading automotive spare-parts chains in Northern Europe, with proprietary wholesale operations, over 470 stores, and almost 3,600 workshops operating under the Group's brands. The Group offers workshops and car owners a wide and easily accessible range of inexpensive and innovative solutions and products.

"We are delighted to provide a platform that can truly support Mekonomen Group's mission," said Jonas Qvarfordt, General Manager of CCH Tagetik Nordic at Wolters Kluwer. "Having systems spread across different platforms can inevitably cause challenges and the manual work quickly becomes tedious leading to little time for improvements, analysis, and follow-up. With CCH® Tagetik , customers can achieve a faster close, more forward looking-planning, and in-depth analytics by connecting data, processes, and people with a single trusted source."

"Disparate systems caused us to lack the details of aggregated figures, making it hard to gain insight, to understand the results, and to report findings to our stakeholders," said Camilla Axelsson, Head of Group Business Controlling, Support & Financial Analysis, Mekonomen, "We started this initiative to make sure the Group has a corporate performance management solution that is flexible and scalable, one that enables us to have more efficient control and governance of the Group's business."

About Wolters Kluwer

About Wolters Kluwer Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The Group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contacts:

Beatriz Santin

CCH Tagetik

+1 339 229 2447 office

Beatriz.santin@wolterskluwer.com



Greta Bartoli

CCH Tagetik

+39 058396811 office

greta.bartoli@wolterskluwer.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441883/Wolters_Kluwer_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer