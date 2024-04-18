Markel promotes Chloe Gordge to Head of Terrorism in London

LONDON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) has promoted Chloe Gordge to Head of Terrorism in London, effectively immediately. This decision underlines Markel's commitment to the terrorism market by investing in top-tier talent, as the business positions itself for further profitable growth across its portfolios in Asia, London, and the United States (US).

Gordge joined the organisation as an Underwriting Assistant more than 11 years ago, during which time she has driven exceptional quality, results, and customer service on an international level. One of her notable achievements was launching Markel's Active Assailant product offering for US-domiciled business, which involved drafting the wording and developing a rating tool for US clients. Her sedulous approach to underwriting led to an increased leadership profile for Markel and her latest appointment.

In her new position, Gordge will lead the day-to-day running of Markel's London Terrorism portfolio. She will have responsibility for leading and implementing the team's underwriting strategy, centered on developing market-leading insurance solutions for brokers and their clients in an increasingly, unpredictable threat landscape. In addition to her new role, Gordge will continue to support members in her team with their professional development.

Gordge will continue reporting to Ed Winter, Director of Terrorism in London, at Markel.

Winter commented: "I'm proud to announce Chloe as Head of Terrorism in London. During her time at Markel, she's been pivotal in forging strong relationships with broker partners and helping to drive profitable business growth, while remaining agile and adaptable in her approach to providing market-leading coverage for our terrorism clients.

I look forward to seeing Chloe bring her fresh and innovate ideas to the table, so we can continue growing the team and building on our impregnable reputation as a leading terrorism insurer in the London Market."

About Markel

