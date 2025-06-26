Markel International appoints Collin Sim as first Casualty Underwriter in Singapore

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced the appointment of Collin Sim as Casualty Underwriter, marking the establishment of the company's first dedicated casualty underwriting position in Singapore.

In her new role, Sim will be responsible for developing Markel's Casualty presence in Southeast Asia and the broader Asian market. She will focus on building and maintaining strategic relationships with brokers and clients while managing a portfolio of risks in accordance with Markel's underwriting principles. Her appointment supports the company's strategic expansion of casualty underwriting capabilities across the Asia Pacific region.

Sim brings over two decades of casualty underwriting expertise across Asia to Markel. She most recently served as Assistant Vice President of General Casualty at Allied World, where she was responsible for managing general casualty direct and facultative business across Southeast Asian markets. Prior to that, she spent 17 years at Gen Re, where she played an instrumental role in developing casualty facultative books across multiple Asian markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, and China.

Wanshi Lin, Head of Singapore, said: "We are delighted to welcome Collin to Markel. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the Asian casualty market will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the region. This strategic appointment demonstrates our commitment to building strong underwriting capabilities and delivering exceptional service to our clients and partners across Asia Pacific."

Christian Stobbs, Managing Director - Asia Pacific, commented: "Collin's appointment represents a significant milestone in our regional growth strategy. Her proven track record in developing profitable casualty portfolios and her deep relationships across the Asian insurance market make her the ideal candidate to establish and grow our casualty practice in Singapore."

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

