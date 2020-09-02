Markel hires Kelly Castriotta as Senior Director, Global Cyber Underwriting

RICHMOND, Virginia, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Kelly Castriotta, Esq., has joined the company as Senior Director, Global Cyber Underwriting.

In this new role, Castriotta will work closely with Markel's cyber leaders to further strengthen cyber underwriting best practices and standards across all of the company's insurance divisions. She will also be the lead underwriting project manager for Markel's US non-affirmative cyber project and provide guidance on product development and enterprise risk management initiatives.

Before joining Markel, Castriotta served as head of cyber underwriting and product development for financial lines at Allianz, where she led non-affirmative cyber mapping and implementation in North America. She also previously held underwriting and claims positions with Arch Insurance and worked for CNA Insurance as a claims attorney.

"Kelly is a recognized thought leader for cyber insurance, and we're excited to welcome her to Markel. She has more than a decade of experience spanning product innovation, underwriting management, in-house claims consulting, and coverage litigation," said Kara Owens, Managing Director, Global Cyber Underwriting Executive. "Kelly's expertise will enhance our cyber underwriting capabilities, aid new product development across our divisions, and help to assist us in enterprise risk management."

Castriotta is a published author and frequent speaker at industry events. She recently received the Business Insurance 2020 Breakout Award which recognizes the next generation of insurance industry leaders.

Castriotta reports to Owens and is based out of Markel's Chicago office.

