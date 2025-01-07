Markel grows Asia Pacific team with new role to lead broker engagement

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced that Jack Taylor has been appointed to the role of Executive, Distribution Strategies and Business Development, Asia Pacific.

Taylor will be based in Singapore and will lead broker engagement across the region. The newly created role is part of Markel's strategy to enhance its broker engagement in the Asia Pacific region, in which it continues to strengthen its operations, underwriting and distribution capabilities.

Jack Taylor, Executive, Distribution Strategies and Business Development, Asia Pacific.

Working alongside Markel's territory leaders and underwriters, as well as the international distribution strategies and business development teams, Taylor will be responsible for ensuring effective broker engagement intended to highlight Markel's specialty value proposition across the Asia Pacific market. He will also work on the development and delivery of underwriting solutions.

Markel International's Managing Director, Distribution Strategy and Business Development, Dan Martin, says, "It's excellent to welcome Jack to Markel. We've made great strides in putting our specialty value proposition on the map in the Asia Pacific region over the past few years. Jack's extensive experience across the specialty insurance market and broker engagement will be a huge asset as we continue our growth trajectory in the region."

Taylor will report to Markel International's Asia Pacific Managing Director, Christian Stobbs, who adds: "It's a delight to welcome Jack to Markel. He has an impressive profile in the Singapore market and I've no doubt he'll strengthen Markel's links and engagement with our broker partners, both in Singapore and across the wider Asia Pacific region."

Taylor joins Markel from Zurich Insurance, where he worked in both London and, more recently, Singapore in relationship and business development, as well as a senior underwriter.

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

