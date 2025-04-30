Markel Group reports 2025 first quarter results

RICHMOND, Va., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. The Company also announced today it filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"The first quarter was a productive one at Markel Group. Our cornerstone insurance business moved along its path to better. We experienced a lower than initially anticipated impact from the California wildfires. Excluding that impact, our combined ratio returned to the low nineties. We also elevated Simon Wilson as the new leader of our Markel Insurance business. Simon is a proven leader and winner – and he has a clear vision for how to profitably grow that business. Finally, while the strong tailwinds of the past few years have eased, results within our Ventures businesses continued to hold up well," said Tom Gayner, Chief Executive Officer of Markel Group.

The following table presents the Company's summary financial data, by engine, for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.



Three Months Ended March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025

2024 Operating revenues:





Insurance $ 2,187,813

$ 2,185,718 Investments:





Net investment income 235,601

217,204 Net investment gains (losses) (149,071)

902,281 Other (4,610)

20,846 Total Investments 81,920

1,140,331 Markel Ventures 1,129,372

1,140,606 Total operating revenues $ 3,399,105

$ 4,466,655







Operating income:





Insurance (1) $ 145,036

$ 135,825 Investments:





Net investment income 235,601

217,204 Net investment gains (losses) (149,071)

902,281 Other (4,610)

20,846 Total Investments 81,920

1,140,331 Markel Ventures 102,510

103,915 Consolidated segment operating income (2) 329,466

1,380,071 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (46,942)

(44,285) Total operating income $ 282,524

$ 1,335,786







Comprehensive income to shareholders $ 347,670

$ 908,385 Diluted net income per common share $ 12.08

$ 75.43







Combined ratio 95.8 %

95.2 %



(1) See "Supplemental Financial Information" for the components of our Insurance engine operating income. (2) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on this non-GAAP measure.

Highlights of results from the quarter:

Operating revenues and operating income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased compared to the same period of 2024, largely driven by unfavorable market value movements within our equity portfolio in 2025 compared to significant favorable movements in 2024. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) require that we include unrealized gains and losses on equity securities in net income. This may lead to short-term volatility in revenues and operating income that temporarily obscures our underlying operating performance.

decreased compared to the same period of 2024, largely driven by unfavorable market value movements within our equity portfolio in 2025 compared to significant favorable movements in 2024. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) require that we include unrealized gains and losses on equity securities in net income. This may lead to short-term volatility in revenues and operating income that temporarily obscures our underlying operating performance. Net investment income increased 8%, reflecting a higher yield and higher average holdings of fixed maturity securities in 2025 compared to 2024.

Underwriting results for the first quarter of 2025 included $80.6 million of underwriting losses, or four points on the consolidated combined ratio, attributed to the January wildfires in southern California (California Wildfires) compared to no catastrophe losses in the first quarter of 2024.

of underwriting losses, or four points on the consolidated combined ratio, attributed to the January wildfires in southern (California Wildfires) compared to no catastrophe losses in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the impact from the California Wildfires, our consolidated combined ratio for the three months ended March 31, 2025 decreased compared to the same period of 2024, primarily due to more favorable development on prior accident years loss reserves in 2025 compared to 2024.

decreased compared to the same period of 2024, primarily due to more favorable development on prior accident years loss reserves in 2025 compared to 2024. Markel Ventures operating revenues declined 1% compared to the first quarter of 2024. The impact of decreased demand at certain of our businesses was largely offset by the contribution of revenues from our acquisitions of Valor and EPI, which totaled $28.1 million during the first quarter of 2025.

We believe our financial performance is most meaningfully measured over longer periods of time, which tends to mitigate the effects of short-term volatility and also aligns with the long-term perspective we apply to operating our businesses and making investment decisions. The following table presents a long-term view of our performance.



Three Months

Ended March 31,

Years Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2023

2022

2021 Operating income (loss):

















Insurance (1) $ 145,036

$ 601,002

$ 348,145

$ 928,709

$ 718,800 Investments (2) 81,920

2,772,950

2,241,419

(1,167,548)

2,353,124 Markel Ventures 102,510

520,082

519,878

404,281

330,120 Consolidated segment operating income (3) 329,466

3,894,034

3,109,442

165,442

3,402,044 Amortization and impairment (46,942)

(181,472)

(180,614)

(258,778)

(160,539) Total operating income (loss) $ 282,524

$ 3,712,562

$ 2,928,828

$ (93,336)

$ 3,241,505



















Net investment gains (losses) (2) $ (149,071)

$ 1,807,219

$ 1,524,054

$ (1,595,733)

$ 1,978,534 Compound annual growth rate in closing stock price per share from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2025 15 %





















(1) See "Supplemental Financial Information" for the components of our Insurance engine operating income. (2) Investments engine operating income includes net investment gains (losses), which are primarily comprised of unrealized gains and losses on equity securities. (3) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on this non-GAAP measure.

* * * * * * * *

A copy of our Form 10-Q is available on our website at mklgroup.com , under Investor Relations-Financials, or on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Readers are urged to review the Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of our financial performance. Our quarterly conference call, which will involve discussion of our financial results and business developments and may include forward-looking information, will be held Thursday, May 1, 2025, beginning at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Investors, analysts and the general public may listen to the call via live webcast at ir.mklgroup.com . The call may be accessed telephonically by dialing (888) 660-9916 in the U.S., or (646) 960-0452 internationally, and providing Conference ID: 4614568. A replay of the call will be available on our website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. Any person needing additional information can contact Markel Group's Investor Relations Department at IR@markel.com .

Additionally, we will be discussing financial results and related business and investments updates at our shareholders meeting on May 21, 2025 at the University of Richmond's Robins Center at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The shareholders meeting will be part of a two-day event we call the Reunion, which is open to shareholders, employees, and friends of Markel Group. More information on the agenda and registration for the Reunion is available at mklreunion.com .

Supplemental Financial Information

The following table presents the components of our Insurance engine operating income.



Three Months Ended March 31,

Years Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2024

2023

2022

2021 Insurance operating income (loss):





















Insurance segment $ 53,216

$ 107,310

$ 421,885

$ 162,176

$ 549,871

$ 696,413 Reinsurance segment 25,033

12,010

(5,363)

(19,265)

83,859

(55,129) Other insurance operations 66,787

16,505

184,480

205,234

294,979

77,516 Insurance $ 145,036

$ 135,825

$ 601,002

$ 348,145

$ 928,709

$ 718,800

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Consolidated segment operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure as it represents the total of the segment operating income from each of our operating segments and excludes items included in operating income. Consolidated segment operating income excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and goodwill impairments arising from purchase accounting as they do not represent costs of operating the underlying businesses. The following table reconciles operating income to consolidated segment operating income.



Three Months Ended March 31,

Years Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2024

2023

2022

2021 Operating income (loss) $ 282,524

$ 1,335,786

$ 3,712,562

$ 2,928,828

$ (93,336)

$ 3,241,505 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 46,942

44,285

181,472

180,614

178,778

160,539 Impairment of goodwill —

—

—

—

80,000

— Consolidated segment operating income $ 329,466

$ 1,380,071

$ 3,894,034

$ 3,109,442

$ 165,442

$ 3,402,044

About Markel Group

