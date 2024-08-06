Markel boosts International Casualty team with key appointments

LONDON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group, today announced the appointment of Robert Hannaford to the role of Senior Underwriter, Life Science, and James Murray as Head of General Liability, with immediate effect. These new arrivals will be based in the organisation's International Casualty team, reporting to Graeme Ivory, Director, International Casualty.

In his new position, Hannaford will support the development and build-out of Markel's Life Science portfolio in London, ensuring long-term profitable growth. His other primary duties will involve identifying and assessing risk exposures to provide tailored insurance coverage through superior underwriting for a range of life science companies, including areas such as pharmaceutical manufacturing/distribution, nutraceuticals, medical devices, contract manufacturing and clinical trials, among others.

Hannaford brings more than a decade of underwriting experience to his new role, including cross-functional skills and expertise in life sciences, clinical trials and large multinational programmes for various industries. Previously, Hannaford spent 11 years at Newline Group. After joining as an underwriting assistant, he was promoted to Underwriter, where he serviced international clients and collaborated with overseas offices to provide global solutions for their clients locally across the insurer's Life Science portfolio.

Meanwhile, Murray will work closely with Ivory to develop and lead a profitable International General Liability portfolio. This will include fostering broker relationships and ensuring high service levels and response times are maintained for them and their stakeholders. He will also be tasked with recruiting new underwriters to the International General Liability team and mentoring existing colleagues, including supporting their professional development.

Previously, Murray was employed at AXA XL as Underwriting Manager for International Wholesale Liability, UK and Lloyd's, where he led a team of underwriters and was responsible for managing coverholder relationships across Canada, Australia and Europe. Before his employment at AXA XL, Murray worked in MS Amlin's International Casualty division for six years, during which time he received two promotions in short succession from Underwriting Assistant to Underwriter, International Casualty.

Speaking of his new hires, Ivory commented: "I'm delighted to welcome Robert and James to the International Casualty team, here at Markel. With their combined underwriting knowledge, expertise and experience in portfolio management, I'm confident they'll play an important role in helping us to realise our profitable growth ambitions for our Life Science and International General Liability business lines."

He concluded: "Both Robert and James' arrival underpin our long-term commitment to supporting brokers and clients, as well as key business partners across Markel International's Specialty classes of business. I look forward to seeing the insights and contributions they'll bring to support our strategic growth plans and ambitions for Markel's Specialty division in London."

