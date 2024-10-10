Markel appoints Stacey Hinton as Senior Underwriter, Head of Jewellers Block, Specie

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced the appointment of Stacey Hinton as Senior Underwriter, Head of Jewellers Block, Specie, with immediate effect.

Stacey Hinton, Senior Underwriter, Head of Jewellers Block, Specie

In her new role, Hinton will be responsible for driving the profitable growth of Markel's international Jewellers Block portfolio and developing and maintaining relationships with brokers and clients. She will also work closely with the wider specie team, actuarial and other parts of the business to implement the Jewellers Block underwriting strategy and deliver continuous improvements to underwriting processes. Hinton will be based in London and report to Rob Ashby, Head of Specie at Markel.

Ashby commented: "Companies involved in the jewellery trade currently face a range of evolving risks, including increased theft and burglary owing to challenging economic conditions. More than ever, these challenges underscore the need for businesses to partner with insurers who understand their industry and their operations, which can also offer bespoke and dynamic coverage solutions."

"I'm therefore delighted to welcome Stacey to the team at Markel. With close to 20 years' experience – the vast majority gained in specie underwriting roles – she adds a significant amount of experience to an already well-established team. I'm confident that her depth of knowledge and industry network will significantly add to the team's capabilities, enabling us to offer an even more superior service to clients and brokers and further strengthening our position as a leader in Jewellers Block insurance."

Hinton brings significant underwriting experience to the role, having spent more than 18 years in the insurance industry. She was most recently employed as Head of Specie at Convex Insurance, having been promoted to that role in March 2023. Prior to Convex, she worked as a specie underwriter at Fidelis Insurance. Hinton worked at Starstone Insurance between October 2010 and August 2020, first as a specie underwriter and then as a senior specie underwriter. This followed several other underwriting-related roles at Arch Insurance, Ocaso Insurance and Tysers, where she began her career in 2006.

