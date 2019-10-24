Markel adds new risk management tool to cyber product offerings

RICHMOND, Virginia, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, a leading cyber liability insurer, announced today the availability of a new risk management tool for policyholders. WhiteHaX, a state-of-the-industry testing and reporting tool, simulates cyber security breaches and assesses the readiness of deployed security infrastructure and software. It is especially useful for small-to-medium size businesses.

WhiteHaX is a cloud-hosted, dedicated platform developed by IronSDN Corp., a Silicon Valley start-up with a veteran team of experts from security companies such as Symantec, Cisco, McAfee, and others.

"We are excited to partner with Markel to offer WhiteHaX cyber-readiness verification services to Markel's cyber-insured businesses," said Vimal Vaidya, CEO of IronSDN. "WhiteHaX is a no-install, no-impact, under 15-minute cyber verification solution which can quickly identify weaknesses in security controls and products. By verifying their security posture periodically with WhiteHaX, Markel's cyber-insured customers will be able to gradually improve their security posture and stay up-to-date against dangerous cyber threats."

"The key to differentiating a cyber product offering is to include relevant risk prevention and defense tools," said Kara Owens, Markel's Managing Director of Cyber Liability. "WhiteHaX is exciting because we can help our customers identify vulnerabilities and take necessary actions. This is a rare win-win opportunity."

