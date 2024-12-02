Mark Lamberti Calls for Synodal Approach in Corporate Leadership at Major Catholic Conference

Over 600 Church Leaders Gather for Third Annual Archdiocesan Leadership Conference

JOHANNESBURG, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Archdiocese of Johannesburg's third annual archdiocesan leadership conference (ALC) drew more than 600 participants to Holy Family College, featuring prominent business leader Mark Lamberti as keynote speaker. The conference, centered on the theme "Synodality in Action," brought together church leaders, youth representatives, and parish administrators to explore collaborative leadership approaches in both religious and secular contexts.

Lamberti, known for his leadership of three major multinational companies, shared insights on how synodal principles align with modern business practices. "I believe that life is a journey of choices which I must make towards the goal of discovering every dimension of my God-given potential," Lamberti stated, emphasizing the importance of mission-driven leadership in both corporate and religious contexts.

The keynote address highlighted three key elements of effective leadership: stakeholder capitalism, clear organizational mission, and strong leadership principles. Lamberti's presentation demonstrated how Catholic values can successfully integrate with business practices, particularly in addressing social justice and ethical decision-making.

The conference, organized by the Department of Evangelisation, Youth Department, and Family Life Department, featured 24 sessions , with nine specifically focused on youth leadership. Topics included forming young disciples, prophetic youth leadership, youth involvement in charity work, and the implementation of synodal practices in various church contexts.

Fr Bruce Botha, episcopal vicar of the Department of Evangelisation, emphasized that "Synodality without implementation remains just a nice idea," setting the tone for a conference focused on practical application of synodal principles.

The event concluded with a concelebrated Holy Mass, led by Fr Nkosinathi Nkabinde, the vicar of marriage and family life, and Fr Abel Maluleka, the vicar of youth.

About Archdiocese of Johannesburg

The Archdiocese of Johannesburg is a metropolitan diocese of the Roman Catholic Church in South Africa, serving the greater Johannesburg region. Through various departments including Evangelisation, Youth, and Family Life, the Archdiocese works to promote spiritual growth, leadership development, and community engagement among its parishes and faithful.

