Marjo Nurmi Appointed as Kamux Corporation's Chief People Officer

HELSINKI, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marjo Nurmi (Master of Health Science, b. 1975) has been appointed as Chief People Officer and as Member of the Management Team of Kamux Corporation. The appointment takes place immediately.

With responsibility for Finland's and the Group's HR function, Marjo Nurmi has worked at Kamux as HR Manager from the beginning of August, 2020. In the past, she has held human resources positions at LeasePlan and Aktia, and worked in various well-being related management and expert roles.

"In an international organization, strategic human resources management and development of business-oriented HR processes are an important priority for us, as people play a very key role in retail. Marjo has a goal-oriented and people-centered approach as well as strong HR competence that are needed to achieve the company's growth goals," says Juha Kalliokoski, CEO.

"I am impressed by the spirit of making things happen at Kamux and the close cross-border cooperation, and they create also a great starting point for building future success," says Marjo Nurmi, CPO.

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

