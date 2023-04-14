Maritime Satellite Communication Market Expected to Reach USD 6.67 Billion by 2028: Verified Market Research®

Verified Market Research® provides a comprehensive analysis of the market share, market ranking analysis, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis of these key players. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the global Maritime Satellite Communication Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Maritime Satellite Communication Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 3.46 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.67 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Maritime Satellite Communication Market Continues to Grow Rapidly due to the Demand for Efficient Communication Systems in The Maritime Industry

The maritime satellite communication market is witnessing exponential growth, primarily driven by the rising demand for efficient communication systems in the maritime industry. Maritime communication allows individuals to communicate from remote locations, especially on ships or coasts, using various modes of communication such as GPS, distress signaling, and PIN-based solutions. These communication systems are essential in monitoring ships, vessels, and cargo, contributing to their increasing demand in the maritime business.

The launch of high-throughput satellites and continuous innovations in the satellite sector have further boosted the growth of the maritime satellite communication market. Key players in the industry such as ST Engineering Idirect, Viasat, Hughes Network Systems, Inmarsat, Iridium Communications, Thuraya Telecommunications Company, KVH Industries, ORBOCOMM, NSSL Global, Speedcast (Harris Caprock Communications & Globecomm Systems), Marlink, Navarino, and others, are focusing on continuous development to improve the communication systems further.

Furthermore, the communication industry has witnessed the introduction of many new technologies such as high-speed broadband modems, multi-frequency dish antennas, gyro-stabilized ground terminals, emergency satellite communication, and GMDSS, which have further contributed to the growth of the maritime satellite communication market. These advancements have also enabled the market to report significant revenue during the forecast period.

The companies in the maritime satellite communication market are analyzed based on their company overview, ranking analysis, company regional and industry footprint, and ACE Matrix. The ACE (Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision) Matrix is a tool that evaluates and positions the companies based on their market share and growth rate.

In conclusion, the maritime satellite communication market is flourishing, and the demand for efficient communication systems in the maritime industry is expected to continue to drive the growth of the market. The continuous development and innovation in the communication industry are also expected to further boost the growth of the market.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Maritime Satellite Communication Market into End-User, Type, Service, And Geography.

Maritime Satellite Communication Market, by End-User

Government



Offshore



Leisure Ships



Fishing



Shipping



Passenger Ships

Maritime Satellite Communication Market, by Type

Mobile Satellite Service (MSS)



Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT)



Ku-band



C-band



L-band



HTS

Maritime Satellite Communication Market, by Service

Tracking & Monitoring



Voice



Data



Video

Maritime Satellite Communication Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

