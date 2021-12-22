MARITIME AND MERCANTILE INTERNATIONAL (MMI) AND EMIRATES LEISURE RETAIL (ELR) APPOINTED TO DEVELOP WORLD-CLASS RETAIL, AND FOOD AND BEVERAGE EXPERIENCE AT ZANZIBAR ABEID AMANI KARUME INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (ZNZ)

MMI and ELR are joining forces to create and deliver a world-class, next-generation customer experience at ZNZ from Spring 2022. The companies' vast international expertise will bring a mix of Zanzibarian inspired food and beverage outlets, alongside a multi-category duty-free shopping experience showcasing a carefully selected range of the world's best brands.

Andrew Day, Group CEO of Emirates Leisure Retail and MMI said,

"We are delighted to be appointed as the master concessionaire for F&B, duty-free and the commercial spaces in the new Terminal 3 at Zanzibar airport. This represents a bold and exciting next step for both ELR and MMI. We currently have over 100 outlets in over 20 domestic and international airports, across the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, the USA and Asia. Our goal has always been to expand our footprint and do so in a way that continually enables us to challenge existing norms and develop our global expertise.

We strive to create innovative, compelling and constantly evolving retail environments for airports that drive incremental value, for airport operators, brands and our travelling guests alike. It is our ambition to set a new standard of excellence and airport experience. We're very excited to be taking the next step with Abeid Amani Karume International Airport (ZNZ) and look forward to working with Eight Inc in delivering a truly innovative and seamless F&B and retail consumer experience that transforms the way travellers spend time at an airport."

Eight Inc, the globally renowned creative collective, has been appointed to work with MMI and ELR to develop a new blueprint concept, which is set to create a unique airport customer experience. Eight Inc will explore and create the passenger journey, across all duty-free, food and beverage and commercial spaces, incorporating a full suite of integrated digital solutions. It will redefine travel retail and create a sense of place for travellers, bringing together local Zanzibar character and design with the latest technologies including a seamless payment solution, so consumers can pay for their F&B and retail purchases in one simple transaction.

The new project will become the world's first integrated F&B and retail experience in travel retail, providing travellers with a unique, and integrated airport experience that will be a destination in its own right.

Tim Kobe, CEO and Co-Founder, Eight Inc, commented,

"We're proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Emirates Leisure Retail. At Zanzibar airport we have a great opportunity to challenge the category norms, creating a new type of seamless, digitally integrated experience that makes life easier and more pleasurable for passengers. In a sector that's known for progress and invention, we're gearing up to make the next big leap forward."

Zanzibar Abeid Amani Karume International Airport has been identified as a key investment and redevelopment pillar to support Zanzibar's growing travel and tourism economy and is set to become a new standard of experience for all travellers and the model for future developments. Not just a point of transit, but a global destination for the international traveller.

The newly-built Terminal 3 is expected to serve over 1.5 million passengers with dnata servicing over 4,000 flights annually at the airport.

