MarinOne Wins Paid Search Technology of the Year at UK Biddable Media Awards

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marin Software has won Paid Search Technology of the Year at the UK Biddable Media Awards 2020 for its new MarinOne platform.

MarinOne is a next-generation advertising platform designed for the complex needs of digital marketers today. Built with scale and simplicity in mind, MarinOne provides marketers with a unified view of the customer journey across paid search, social, and eCommerce channels. Its new UI and robust AI-powered bidding, reporting, and targeting features provide a unique way to manage and optimise cross-channel performance marketing campaigns.

MarinOne takes advantage of the latest advances in machine learning. Its new advanced forecasting and scenario-planning tool helps advertisers evaluate new optimization opportunities before testing them out in the real world, and invest more of their marketing spend into campaigns and channels with more upside potential.

MarinOne's Automated Insights feature gives marketers a set of customized suggestions to help them create better ads, with deeper insights into how to improve performance, bid strategy, campaign structure, targeting, and overall account health.

As eCommerce marketplaces have expanded their digital advertising, MarinOne streamlines and amplifies the management of eCommerce Advertising campaigns. The platform offers features like dynamic bidding, dimension reporting, A/B testing, cross-channel product optimisation, dayparting and attribution.

Wesley MacLaggan, SVP Marketing at Marin Software, said: "We're thrilled to win this prestigious award for the second year in a row. It's a testament to our R&D team's hard work in developing MarinOne to meet the challenges facing digital marketers today. Always striving for innovation, we're excited to launch new features in September. Watch this space for more information on these two great innovations for marketers."

The marketing team at Lucid Software, a leading provider of cloud-based visual workspace applications, has also found success with MarinOne. According to Mallory Reese, Performance Marketing Manager at Lucid Software: "centralizing our ad spend and revenue data in MarinOne has made what used to be a headache of a reporting process a breeze. We now link spend from Google, Bing, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Apple Search and more, saving us hours of work every month."

The UK Biddable Awards jury stated, "Transparency is key so having this within the platform is a must and a big positive. We felt this platform was very comprehensive with feed management and integration with Amazon."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, statements regarding Marin's business, product capabilities and planned product features. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to retain and attract personnel, develop and release new features, increasing competition in our market, and other general market, political, economic, and business conditions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties and changes in condition, significance, value, and effect as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent report on Form 10-K, recent reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K that Marin Software may file from time to time, all of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of these risks could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release reflect Marin Software's expectations as of August 25, 2020. Marin Software assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

