Marine Turbocharger Market to Cross US$ 1.5 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

- Companies in the marine turbocharger market engage in partnerships to develop software platforms to monitor fuel efficiency of marine engines in order to comply with maritime fuel emission regulations

- Growth of the maritime industry for expanding volume of seaborne trade and marine recreation stirs growth of the marine turbocharger market

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The marine turbocharger market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The proliferation of the marine industry for transportation of goods, travel to coastal destinations, and scientific expeditions is fueling the growth of the marine turbocharger market.

The growing economic prosperity is leading to increasing participation in water-based adventure sports among individuals of various age groups. Individuals and families travel to far-off coastal locations that are developed for marine recreation. Large section of populations in emerging economies with disposable income is leading to increasing ownership of yachts and powerboats for recreation. This explains significant share of Asia Pacific of the marine turbocharger market.

Declined seaborne trade and marine recreation due to restrictions of COVID-19 hampered the manufacturing and distribution of marine turbochargers to impede the growth of the marine turbocharger market. However, recovery of economies post the period of slump due to the pandemic is reviving the expansion of the marine turbocharger market.

Marine Turbocharger Market – Key Findings of Report

Significant volume of seaborne trade across the world that requires marine vessels underscores growth of the marine turbocharger market

Increasing integration of advanced technologies in marine turbochargers to increase the performance of marine engines boosts demand from the marine industry

Product advancements, which include the development of compact and high capacity turbochargers to fuel the demand from marine vessels

Vast rise in popularity of marine and coastal tourism in North America impels demand for recreational boats in the region. This, along with substantial participation in water-based adventure sports and water sporting activities stimulates the marine turbocharger market

Stringent marine emission regulations in place has led to the development of products with emissions within permissible range. This benefits the marine turbocharger market.

Marine environment protection mandates to improve the fuel efficiency of marine engines are further leading to efforts from manufacturers to develop improved turbochargers

Partnerships between companies to engage in R&D to improve the fuel efficiency of marine vessels stimulate the marine turbocharger market. The partnership between ABB and HSD Engine in July 2021 to develop marine engine performance optimization platform is a case in point. The agreement involves HSD Engine to offer software to ship owners to monitor fuel efficiency in order to comply with maritime emission regulations.

Turbochargers with radial operation led the marine turbocharger market vis-à-vis volume and revenue in the recent past. This is due to less engine power of radial operation turbochargers in comparison with counterpart axial operation type turbochargers.

Marine Turbocharger Market – Growth Drivers

Proliferation of the marine industry for seaborne trade, water-based recreation and adventure sports, and scientific studies propels the marine turbocharger market

Integration of advanced technologies, along with product development for compact size and high capacity to comply with maritime emission regulations cements growth of the marine turbocharger market

Marine Turbocharger Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the marine turbocharger market are;

ABB

Cummins Inc.

IHI Corporations

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd

La Meccania Turbo Diesel

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Marine Machinery & Equipment Co. Ltd.

Napier Turbochargers Ltd.

Rotomaster International

BorgWarner Turbo Systems

Hedemora Turbo & Diesel AB

Istanbul Marine Turbine Service

Kompressornenbau Bannewitz GmbH

Liaoning Rongi Turbocharger Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

MTU Friedrichshafen

PBS Turbo s.r.o.

Shanghai Daewin Marine Parts

The marine turbocharger market is segmented as follows;

Marine Turbocharger Market, by Operation Type

Axial

Radial

Marine Turbocharger Market, by Technology

Single Turbocharger

Twin Turbocharger

Electro-Assist Turbocharger

VGT Turbocharger

Others

Marine Turbocharger Market, by Vessel Type

Navy

Recreational/Private

Commercial

Container Ship



Bulk Carriers



Oil & Chemical Tankers



Off-Shore vessels



Cargo Ships



Tug Boats

Marine Turbocharger Market, by Component

Compressor

Turbine

Shaft

Others

Marine Turbocharger Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Marine Turbocharger Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

