Marine Online and Panama Embassy Officially Launch World's First Online Portal

This is a joint project by the Panama Embassy in Singapore and Marine Online (S) Pte Ltd to digitize and simplify the Panama registry and endorsement services application process. Shipowners and manning agencies can utilize the brand-new application system, which provides a significant reduction in travelling and waiting time required to visit the embassy to authenticate certificates. Applicants can submit the applications along with the supporting documents at www.marineonline.com/panama electronically in their home or office conveniently with a computer. Upon submission, applicants may make payments, track their progress and receive electronic certificates directly from Panama Embassy. Application history would be kept for up to seven years.

Different from traditional agents, this new online portal is operated by Marine Online. And all documentation is processed directly by the Panama Embassy in Singapore. Therefore, it is the first and only official online portal for Panama Maritime Services. Applicants worldwide, especially areas more severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, may use this portal to apply or renew their certificates without worrying about travel restrictions or shutdowns.

HE Luis Alberto Melo, Ambassador and Consul General of the Republic of Panama to Singapore said, "In the face of a changing landscape, it is crucial to accelerate our level of services to interoperate for greater optimization and automation as the next big leap. Our partnership with Marine Online (MOL) will allow us to enhance our services through the platform and connect us to our customers in real-time. Our future-ready solutions will also enable new opportunities for us to promote our maritime services and maintain our position as the World's leader in the marine industry."

"By unifying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Advanced eCommerce Technologies, we aim to digitalise data and elevate procurement efficiency for sustainable growth in the digital economy, for the maritime industry. I am positive that our exclusive partnership with the Consul-General Embassy of Panama, will rejuvenate the maritime shipping space with renewed optimism," said Mr. Yang Ling, the CEO of Marine Online, a B2B e-commerce platform for shipping services that includes chartering, bunkering, crewing, port agency, ship supply, ship purchase & sell, and other marine services.

The Republic of Panama is a country with the largest registered vessel fleet. It attracts shipowners with its lucrative privileges such as an open registry, tax exemptions, no minimum tonnage requirements, and strategic position that connect one of the most important marine trade routes, the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Panama also leads the crest of Lloyd's List of "The Top 10 Flag States List" in 2019. In light of the rising demand, Panama's Maritime Authority is well set to ride the wave towards digitalization, to spearhead macroeconomic growth for the maritime sector.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses call for resiliency to ensure continuity amidst the changing tides. A resounding sentiment for emerging more robust from the crisis has become necessary to embrace digital adoption and workforce resilience to forge the way forward. Marine Online (MOL) is confident to reconnect the global maritime industry with its integrated business platform and future-ready solutions with digital transformation underway.

Shipowners, agencies and crews may access the full range of Marine Online Official Panama Maritime services at: www.marineonline.com/panama using their computer or smartphones

