Marine Engines Market worth $16.92 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Marine Engines Market size is projected to grow from USD 14.24 billion in 2026 to USD 16.92 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period.

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The Marine Engines Market outlook for 2026–2031 is shaped by sustained growth in global trade flows and the continued reliance on maritime transport for cost-effective logistics. Increasing demand for bulk commodities, energy resources, and containerized goods is driving new vessel orders and fleet expansion, particularly across Asia Pacific. This rising shipping activity is directly supporting the demand for high-performance marine engines, especially in large commercial vessels that require efficient propulsion systems for long-distance operations. At the same time, governments and port authorities are investing in modernizing maritime infrastructure, strengthening the long-term growth potential of the market.

Marine Engines Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022–2031

2022–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 13.97 billion

USD 13.97 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 16.91 billion

USD 16.91 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 3.5%

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By type, the two stroke segment held a higher share than the four stroke segment in 2025.

The two stroke segment led the Marine Engines Market in 2025, primarily due to its extensive use in large ocean-going vessels such as container ships, bulk carriers, and oil tankers. These engines are preferred for long-distance maritime operations because they deliver high power output, better fuel efficiency at lower speeds, and the ability to drive propellers without complex gear systems. Their robust design and ability to operate on heavy fuels further make them cost-effective for large commercial shipping applications. In addition, the majority of the global merchant fleet relies on two-stroke engines for main propulsion, which significantly contributes to their leading market share. Ongoing advancements, including improved fuel efficiency and compatibility with alternative fuels such as LNG and methanol, are further strengthening the position of two-stroke engines in the Marine Engines Market.

By fuel, the marine diesel oil segment captured the largest share in 2025.

Marine diesel oil (MDO) held a leading position in the Marine Engines Market in 2025 because of its balanced advantages in cost, operational efficiency, and regulatory compliance. MDO is widely used across a broad range of vessel types, including commercial ships, ferries, offshore vessels, and auxiliary engines, because it offers cleaner combustion than heavy fuel oil while remaining more cost-effective than many alternative fuels. Its lower sulfur content makes it easier to comply with emission regulations such as IMO sulfur limits, reducing the need for additional exhaust treatment systems like scrubbers. It also benefits from well-established global availability and existing fuel infrastructure, making it a practical and reliable choice for ship operators. The growing focus on reducing emissions without significantly increasing operational costs has further strengthened MDO adoption, especially in regions with strict environmental regulations.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for engines during the forecast period.

The rapid growth in Asia Pacific is driven by its dominant position in global maritime trade, rapid industrialization, and strong government-led investments in port infrastructure and shipbuilding. According to data from regional and intergovernmental sources such as UNESCAP and ASEAN reports, a significant share of global shipping activity passes through Asia, with key routes like the South China Sea handling nearly one-third of global maritime trade, underscoring the region's central role in global logistics. Additionally, Asia Pacific has become the world's manufacturing hub, which continues to drive high container traffic and vessel demand across major economies such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries. Government initiatives across the region are also focused on expanding port capacity, improving maritime connectivity, and strengthening domestic shipbuilding industries, as seen in national shipping and port development programs. Furthermore, increasing maritime budgets and investments in fleet expansion, along with rising adoption of advanced technologies and digital systems in ports and vessels, are supporting market growth.

Top Companies in Marine Engines Industry:

Key players in the Marine Engines Market include Caterpillar (US), Wärtsilä (Finland), Everllence (Germany), Rolls-Royce Plc (UK), AB Volvo Penta (Sweden), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Cummins Inc. (US), Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Deutz AG (Germany).

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Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. is a global leader in providing heavy-duty equipment and power systems. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of marine propulsion engines, auxiliary engines, and generator sets for commercial shipping, offshore, naval, and recreational vessel applications. Its marine business leverages its broader expertise in diesel and gas engine technologies, positioning itself as a critical supplier of power solutions for maritime operations globally. The company operates through four segments: Energy & Transportation, Construction Industries, Resource Industries, and Financial Products. It provides its marine engines under the Energy & Transportation segment. Within the Marine Engines Market, Caterpillar offers one of the industry's widest product ranges, including commercial propulsion engines, high-performance engines, marine generator sets, and integrated control systems. The company also markets medium-speed marine engines under the MaK brand, which are widely used in large ocean-going vessels and power generation applications. These engines span a broad power spectrum, from small-vessel applications to high-capacity engines exceeding 16 MW, enabling Caterpillar to serve diverse vessel classes, including fishing boats, offshore support vessels, ferries, and large cargo ships. Its competitive positioning is driven by its strong global dealer and service network, high product reliability, and lifecycle support capabilities.

Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä is a Finland-based company involved in marine engine manufacturing and integrated maritime solutions, operating at the intersection of propulsion technology, digital systems, and lifecycle services. The company's Marine segment is a core pillar of its business, delivering advanced engines, propulsion systems, and onboard power solutions to a wide range of vessel types, including merchant ships, cruise vessels, offshore units, and naval fleets. Its strategic positioning centers on its transition from a traditional equipment supplier to a smart marine solutions provider, emphasizing efficiency, sustainability, and digital optimization across vessel operations. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Energy, Energy Storage, and Portfolio Business. Marine engines are part of the Marine segment. It offers engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems that deliver efficiency, reliability, safety, and environmental performance. Within the Marine Engines Market, Wärtsilä offers a comprehensive and technologically advanced portfolio of main engines, auxiliary engines, and marine generating sets, covering diesel, dual-fuel, and next-generation engines capable of operating on alternative fuels such as LNG, methanol, and ammonia. The company is particularly recognized for its fuel-flexible engine platforms, which allow ship operators to switch between fuels based on cost, availability, and regulatory requirements, an increasingly critical capability amid tightening global emission norms. It also integrates propulsion systems with hybrid-electric solutions, digital voyage optimization tools, and fleet performance management systems, enabling end-to-end powertrain and operational efficiency.

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