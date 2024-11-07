MARINA BAY SANDS UNVEILS 'ABOVE BEYOND' BRAND VISION AS IT REACHES NEW MILESTONE IN LUXURY TRANSFORMATION

The iconic integrated resort celebrates its brand and destination transformation; draws on world-class creatives in the launch of its brand positioning.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality icon Marina Bay Sands has unveiled a new brand vision and campaign as it marks a significant milestone in its US$1.75 billion reinvestment programme, with the completion of the exclusive Paiza Collection across all three hotel towers. This ambitious transformation, designed to elevate every facet of the guest and hospitality experience, was driven by a singular vision to create a destination that transcends imagination.

The Paiza Collection – comprising mostly suites and served by Singapore's largest butler team – forms a key part of Marina Bay Sands' multi-year transformation towards brand and service elevation, as the integrated resort draws on the world's best designers and craftsmen to create a new land of luxury.

Complementing the infrastructural changes, the new brand vision 'Above Beyond' will herald a new era. The statement is designed to convey both the unique height and grandeur of its iconic architecture, as well as Marina Bay Sands' unwavering ambition to surpass expectations and set new benchmarks in hospitality. A multi-million-dollar brand redesign and campaign envisioned in-house and executed by world-class creatives including Pentagram New York, Frosty and acclaimed filmmaker Celine Song, articulates the resort's ongoing ambition to cement its place as one of the leading destinations in the world.

"From inception, Marina Bay Sands had a forward-looking vision, designed to reshape the tourism landscape of Singapore. Since our opening in 2010, we have defied expectations again and again, and become one of the most successful integrated resorts in the world," said Paul Town, Marina Bay Sands' Chief Operating Officer. "We are now at the next stage of development with our ambitious transformation that is pushing the boundaries of luxury hospitality. The new brand vision and property refurbishment is timely as it mirrors and complements this vision, setting the tone as we enter the next phase of growth."

The milestone was announced at a global press event held at Sands Theatre today by Town, together with Sands Global Ambassador David Beckham and Chief Marketing Officer Irene Lin.

Reaching a new pinnacle of luxury with the Paiza Collection

First announced in 2022, Marina Bay Sands' transformation has been undertaken in phases, starting with new hotel rooms and suites across its iconic three towers, premium dining experiences and lifestyle amenities. The transformation will also include the Sands SkyPark, lobby and wellness facilities.

The latest milestone is the completion of the Paiza Collection, made up of first-class rooms and suites which are unprecedented in the world of luxury hospitality and design.

Gracing the top floors and taking prime spot in the landmark address, it houses the most opulent accommodation including the Chairman, Presidential, Skyline and Horizon Suites. Guests arrive via a discreet lobby with private lifts and are escorted to their palatial, residential-style suites by their personal butler.

At 630 square metres, the Chairman Suite is designed for entertaining on a spectacular scale, with a 146" television, a baby grand piano, spa and gym facilities, and a fully stocked kitchen for dinner parties. The Presidential and Skyline Suites are fitted with a state-of-the-art golf simulator — loaded with over 45 renowned golf courses — or a media room with over 300,000 karaoke songs. The Horizon Suite is a pampering wellness sanctuary with a Himalayan salt wall, massage tables, dry sauna, hammam shower and gym.

To date, approximately 1,540 new rooms, including 635 suites, have been completed, and all rooms from the original design have been retired from inventory. Refurbishment works are now focused on completing the Sands Collection in Tower 3 by the second quarter of 2025. Once complete, there will be approximately 1,850 rooms including 775 suites — a significant increase from the original number of 180 suites.

While distinct in their own way, all suites share a commitment to design excellence, featuring bespoke designs and objects co-created with the finest local and international artisans, each carefully chosen for their dedication to craft.

These include the United Kingdom's Fromental with its bespoke hand-embroidered wall covering, and Savoir Beds from Wales, known for its mattresses constructed by hand using centuries-old techniques and filled with layers of hand-teased horse tail, Mongolian yak wool and pure cashmere. Bespoke leather products by local crafters Bynd Artisan add an additional touch of class to the suites.

Above Beyond in every way

The new pinnacle in luxury experiences comes in tandem with a brand transformation. 'Above Beyond' celebrates the timelessness, spirit and energy of the integrated resort, building on the existing legacy and elevating its status as an iconic, world-class destination.

The new brand vision aligns with the future ambitions of Marina Bay Sands and reflects the physical makeover that the property has undergone to broaden and elevate its range of product and service offerings, with the premium customer in mind.

Every aspect of the brand, from its logo and website to hotel amenities, key cards, branded experiences and uniforms worn by staff, has been redesigned to elevate the brand experience to the highest levels of quality and beauty.

Front-of-house staff have also been trained to embody the ethos of the new brand, leveraging the industry-first Forbes Travel Guide standards. The 160-strong Butler Services team, which features the largest butler force in Singapore, undergoes rigorous training and audit at the in-house Butler Academy.

"Our new master brand has been a massive but critical undertaking as we chart a new direction that embraces the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of the modern traveller of today. 'Above Beyond' embodies our ambition to uplift Marina Bay Sands not only as a global cultural icon, but to position the integrated resort as a gamechanger in the luxury hospitality industry. Every single detail, down to the service culture among our more than 11,700-strong workforce, is imbued with our new brand DNA to create a sense of belonging and build a stronger emotional connection with our guests," said Lin.

Added Beckham: "Marina Bay Sands is a truly special place - even though I've travelled around the world, I always look forward to coming back. A lot has changed since my last visit, and the luxury transformation of the property is truly remarkable. It is a brand that always aspires to be the best in everything it does. That is what I love most about this amazing destination, and why I'm proud to be Sands Global Ambassador."

A global collective of creative visionaries

To capture the power and significance of both the transformation and the multifaceted experience of the destination, Marina Bay Sands commissioned a multidisciplinary group of creative visionaries to interpret and express 'Above Beyond' in their own way.

The integrated resort's new visual identity and brand world were developed in partnership with globally renowned creatives from international design consultancy Pentagram and creative agency Frosty, together with the Marina Bay Sands in-house creative team.

Through bold graphic identity, an evocative short film, striking visuals and one-of-a-kind experiences, the story of this transformation has been brought to life. At the heart of this launch is a set of stories, the first of which is expressed by acclaimed filmmaker Celine Song, best known for her Oscar-nominated debut film Past Lives. The film presents Marina Bay Sands as a universe simmering with possibilities.

As part of this multi-part campaign launch, a suite of over 500 assets comprising campaign photographs and short-form videos was also commissioned, featuring globally renowned Shanghai-based fashion photographer Nick Yang, Singapore-based photographers Khoo Guo Jie, Juliana Tan, Jovian Lim and Stefan Khoo, as well as director Caleb Huang. Another 10 video vignettes showcase the superb craftsmanship and savoir faire behind the curation of interior design details.

"Modern brands are not defined by one campaign or key visual - they are built through creation of whole 'brand worlds', multifaceted expressions of feeling and place through storytelling. Today our destination is proud to unveil the many emotive facets of our refreshed brand through design, film, photography, experiences and much more," added Lin.

The campaign launches today and will run into next year.

For more information on Marina Bay Sands' "Above Beyond" campaign, go to www.marinabaysands.com/abovebeyond or join the conversation on social media with #AboveBeyond and #MarinaBaySands.

About Marina Bay Sands Pte Ltd

Since its opening in 2010, Marina Bay Sands has stood as an architectural marvel and the crown jewel in Singapore's skyline. Home to the world's most spectacular rooftop infinity pool and approximately 1,850 rooms and suites, the integrated resort offers exceptional dining, shopping and entertainment choices, complete with a year-round calendar of signature events.

Marina Bay Sands is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen to serve its people, communities and environment. It drives social impact through its community engagement programme, Sands Cares, and leads environmental stewardship through its global sustainability programme, Sands ECO360.

For more information, please visit www.marinabaysands.com

