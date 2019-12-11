Maria Alvarez joins Workfront board of directors.

Alvarez's experience includes more than 20 years of building world-class products and teams in software development, security, internet, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). In her current role as general manager of shared engineering services in the AI + Research division at Microsoft, she leads the global team providing tools, services, and programs that support Bing, Microsoft News, Ads, Consumer Applications, and Microsoft Research.

Previously, Alvarez served as chief technology officer and product head of Panda Security, the first and leading IT cloud antivirus security company in Spain. Prior to that, she was the engineering vice president and tech PMO of Yahoo Technology, where she oversaw end-to-end worldwide tech business operations. Alvarez also held positions at HP, Symantec Corporation, and CoCreate Software.

"Maria's strong technical background and global leadership experience in public, high-growth technology companies brings a unique and important set of skills to our board leadership," said Workfront CEO Alex Shootman . "As we continue to grow our customer base and pioneer the development of a work management application platform for the enterprise, recruiting the best and most diverse talent into our company and onto our board is a priority."

Workfront's more than 3,000 customers include 50 of the Fortune 100 companies and all of Inc. Magazine's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands. Workfront has achieved growth in large enterprise customers of more than 155 percent over the past three years.

In addition to her board position at Workfront, Alvarez currently serves as technical advisor and board member to Grabbr, a social marketing platform, and on the board of trustees for Woodbury University, where she sits on the technology and marketing committees. Earlier this year, she received the 2019 Cal Poly College of Science Distinguished Alumni Award, and she was previously recognized with the Microsoft Global Inclusive Award.

"I am honored to join the Workfront board of directors," said Alvarez. "Workfront has established itself as a leader in work management for the enterprise, and I look forward to helping the team continue to define and lead this exciting new category."

Workfront recruited Alvarez through the Athena Alliance, a global ecosystem of executive women, influencers, corporations, and investors working together to diversify boards, develop executive women, and create businesses that are built for the future.

