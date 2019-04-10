Maria A Grimaldi - Appointed CEO of Bublar Group AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bublar Group (BUBL MTF), the Nordic region's largest gaming studio and enterprise solutions company within Augmented Reality (AR) Virtual Reality (VR) technology, today announced the appointment of the current board member, Maria A Grimaldi, as CEO as of May 13th 2019. The founder and current CEO Magnus Granqvist will continue to work in the company in a new strategic role focusing on growing the game studio business. Bublar Group develops games and experiences targeting consumers and the enterprise market based on the latest AR and VR technology. The game development is run by the subsidiary Virtual Brains AB and enterprise solutions by the subsidiary Vobling AB, which was acquired in October 2018.

- Maria has broad experience from leading positions in the gaming industry, from business consulting and investments in growth companies. She's also gained knowledge of both the company and it's business as an active board member, says Staffan Eklöw, Chairman of the Board. We are very pleased to appoint Maria as her background and her broad network represents a perfect fit for the role as CEO of the Bublar Group.

Maria A Grimaldi has extensive experience in computer games and technology related industries. She has worked with financial and strategic investments and she has got operational experience as Head of ANGI - the Association for the Nordic Game Industry and an operational business development role at Apegroup Innovation. Maria is currently Chairman of the gaming studio Fall Damage, board member of the e-sports platform Esportal AB and M.O.B.A Network and she is a national jury member for the world's largest entrepreneurial competition, EY - Entrepreneur of the Year.

- My experiences from analyzing and developing game studios will come in handy, as we now need to accelerate the pace of development in order to meet the market's demand for games based on Augmented Reality (AR). For Vobling, targeting businesses, we see increasing demand in AR, VR and MR, specifically within the strategic business verticals that we are focusing on. The Bublar Group has a leading role in the market with these technologies and I look forward to working with the company's highly skilled team in reaching our ambitious goals.

Magnus Granqvist will now focus on growth issues for the group's gaming business by strengthening and developing the business relationship with Japanese Sanrio and by establishing valuable IP agreements for the gaming portfolio.

- Magnus has as co-founder, CEO and board member built Bublar Group's strong position in AR and VR in a fantastic way, says Staffan Eklöw.

With the appointment of Maria A Grimaldi to the CEO, the Nomination Committee withdraws the proposal for her re-election as a Board member without replacing her place on the Board.

About the Bublar Group AB (publ)

Founded in 2015, Bublar Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region's largest gaming studio and enterprise solutions company within Augmented Reality (AR) Virtual Reality (VR) technology. The game development is run by the subsidiary Virtual Brains AB and enterprise solutions by the subsidiary Vobling AB (www.vobling.com), which was acquired in October 2018. Bublar Group AB (publ) is listed on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) (NGM: BUBL MTF, ISIN: SE0010270793), a regulated exchange, authorized by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. NGM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart, a German exchange. For more information please visit www.bublar.com

The companies mentor is G&W Asset Management, telephone: +46 (0) 8 -503-000-50.

Contact

Bublar Group AB (publ)

Kungstensgatan 18

SE-113 57 Stockholm, Sweden

Telephone: +46 (0) 8-559-251-20

www.bublar.com

For more information:

Staffan Eklöw

Chairman of the Board

staffan@eklaw.se

telephone: + 46 (0)-761-99-70-00

Magnus Granqvist

CEO: magnus.granqvist@bublar.com

telephone: +46 (0) 733-31-17-76

BUBLAR GROUP AB (publ)

Kungstensgatan 18

SE-113 57 STOCKHOLM

SWEDEN

Tel: +46 (0) 8-559-251-20

www.bublar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab--publ-/r/maria-a-grimaldi---appointed-ceo-of-bublar-group-ab--publ-,c2786116

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16283/2786116/1023705.pdf Press release Bublar Group Appoints new CEO https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab--publ-/i/mariagrimaldi-press-2019-006,c2608294 mariagrimaldi press 2019 006 https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab--publ-/i/mariagrimaldi-press-2019-006-web,c2608295 mariagrimaldi press 2019 006 web https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab--publ-/i/mariagrimaldi-press-2019-002-web,c2608296 mariagrimaldi press 2019 002 web https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab--publ-/i/mariagrimaldi-press-2019-002,c2608297 mariagrimaldi press 2019 002

SOURCE Bublar Group AB