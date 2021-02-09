Marginal Zone Lymphoma treatment market is projected at a significant CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period (2021-2030), as per DelveInsight

Increase in patient pool, expected entry of emerging therapies, and deeper penetration of these drugs in 7MM are key factors in driving Marginal Zone Lymphoma market

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL) Market " report provides a complete comprehension of the Marginal Zone Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology and the MZL market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Marginal Zone Lymphoma market report also proffers an analysis of recent MZL treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs.

Some of the highlights of Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Research Report

In May 2019 , the FDA approved lenalidomide (Revlimid) in combination with a rituximab product for previously treated follicular lymphoma (FL) and previously-treated MZL. Moreover, in December 2019 , the European Commission approved Revlimid (lenalidomide) combined with rituximab to treat adult patients with previously treated Marginal Zone Lymphoma. The drug is not being approved in Japan but is expected to get launched in the forecast period 2020–2030 and hence is an emerging therapy for Japan.

, and deeper penetration in the 7MM. Several pharmaceutical key players such as TG Therapeutics, Bayer, Roche Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Merck, Cellectar Biosciences, Innovent Biologics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Nordic Nanovector, AbbVie, InnoCare Pharma, ArQule, Verastem, Secura Bio, BeiGene, MEI Pharma, NantKwest, ImmunityBio, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, TriSalus Life Sciences, and many others have taken the initiatives to meet the unmet needs of the present situation of the MZL market.

Marginal Zone B-cell lymphoma is a group of indolent Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) B-cell lymphomas that account for approximately 5‒17% of all NHL cases. The total Non-Hodgkin lymphoma incident population in the 7MM was estimated to be 174,941 in 2020. Out of these, the total Marginal Zone Lymphoma incident population in the 7MM was 22,268 in the same year.

The Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total incident cases of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

Total incident cases of Marginal Zone Lymphoma (MZL)

Gender-specific incident cases of MZL

Subtype-specific incident cases of MZL

Stage-specific incident cases of MZL

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Treatment Market

Treatment selection for an MZL patient depends on the type, stage, and location of the disease. The total MZL market is categorized into three types based on the line of therapies, first-line, second-line, and third-line of therapies. The first line treatment comprises only the supportive therapies, including rituximab monotherapy, R-CHOP/R-CVP, rituximab plus bendamustine, cytotoxic chemotherapy, antiviral therapy for hepatitis C infection, Antibiotic/PPIs.

In May 2019, the FDA approved lenalidomide (Revlimid) combined with a rituximab product for previously treated follicular lymphoma (FL) and previously-treated MZL. Moreover, in December 2019, the European Commission approved Revlimid (lenalidomide) in combination with rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated MZL. The drug is not being approved in Japan but is expected to get launched in the forecast period 2020–2030 and hence is an emerging therapy for Japan.

Revlimid is an immune-modulating therapy with proven anti-myeloma eﬀects. The drug is an oral therapy that was shown to work in 3 ways in animal models and in vitro, it aids the immune system to identify and eradicate myeloma cells. It targets and destroys myeloma cells and helps prevent new myeloma cell growth by starving them of blood.

Several pharmaceutical key players have taken the initiatives to meet the unmet needs of the present situation of the MZL market. Some of the key players are in the late and mid clinical development stages with their leading drug candidates. MZL pipeline possesses potential drugs as monotherapies as well as combination therapies.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

Umbralisib (TGR-1202): TG Therapeutics

Aliqopa (Copanlisib): Bayer

Ublituximab: TG Therapeutics

Obinutuzumab: Roche Pharma

Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel): Gilead Sciences

Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme

CLR 131: Cellectar Biosciences

Parsaclisib: Innovent Biologics

Nivolumab (Opdivo): Bristol-Myers Squibb

Calquence (acalabrutinib): Astrazeneca

Betalutin (177Lu-satetraxetan-lilotomab): Nordic Nanovector

Navitoclax (ABT-263): AbbVie

Orelabrutinib (ICP-022): InnoCare Pharma

M7583: Merck KGaA

ARQ 531: ArQule/Merck

Duvelisib: Verastem/Secura Bio

Zanubrutinib: BeiGene

Zandelisib: MEI Pharma

ALT-803: NantKwest/ImmunityBio

LOXO-305: Loxo Oncology/Eli Lilly

SD-101: TriSalus Life Sciences

And several others.

Concluding thoughts on Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Growth

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Drivers

Awareness about the disease - Increased public awareness creates a lucrative opportunity to innovate therapeutics to drive MZL market.

Increased public awareness creates a lucrative opportunity to innovate therapeutics to drive MZL market. The rise in MZL cases - A better understanding of each subtype's molecular events is increasing day by day.

A better understanding of each subtype's molecular events is increasing day by day. Research and development - Growing research and development increase the demand for better diagnosis and MZL treatment options.

Growing research and development increase the demand for better diagnosis and MZL treatment options. Pipeline Advancement - A large number of agents are showing promising activity in MZL because of recent advances in a better understanding of the drug.

Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Barriers

Diagnostic challenges - Some patients develop resistance to the drug rituximab and do not respond well to the therapy. Diagnostic options are much needed to improve the Marginal Zone Lymphoma prognosis and outcomes for patients.

Some patients develop resistance to the drug rituximab and do not respond well to the therapy. Diagnostic options are much needed to improve the Marginal Zone Lymphoma prognosis and outcomes for patients. Adverse effects of current treatment - The drugs are hampered by specific adverse effects coupled with patent expiration. Splenectomy and chemoimmunotherapy used in the treatment of MZL bear increased risks of complications in older patients.

Scope of the Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Insight

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), Study Period : 4-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030)

: 4-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030) Marginal Zone Lymphoma Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Marginal Zone Lymphoma Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Leading Companies investigating its candidates for Marginal Zone Lymphoma : TG Therapeutics, Bayer, Roche Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Merck, Cellectar Biosciences, Innovent Biologics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Nordic Nanovector, AbbVie, InnoCare Pharma, ArQule, Verastem, Secura Bio, BeiGene, MEI Pharma, NantKwest, ImmunityBio, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, TriSalus Life Sciences, and several others.

: TG Therapeutics, Bayer, Roche Pharma, Gilead Sciences, Merck, Cellectar Biosciences, Innovent Biologics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Nordic Nanovector, AbbVie, InnoCare Pharma, ArQule, Verastem, Secura Bio, BeiGene, MEI Pharma, NantKwest, ImmunityBio, Loxo Oncology, Eli Lilly, TriSalus Life Sciences, and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies, Attribute Analysis Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights on Marginal Zone Lymphoma 2 Executive Summary of Marginal Zone Lymphoma 3 Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance 4 Disease Background and Overview: Marginal Zone Lymphoma 5 Marginal Zone Lymphoma Case Reports 6 MZL Epidemiology and Patient Population 6.1 United States 6.2 EU5 Countries 6.2.1 Germany 6.2.2 France 6.2.3 Italy 6.2.4 Spain 6.2.5 United Kingdom 6.3 Japan 7 Current Marginal Zone Lymphoma Treatment and Medical Practices 8 Marginal Zone Lymphoma Unmet Needs 9 Marginal Zone Lymphoma Marketed Drugs 9.1 Revlimid (lenalidomide) in combination with rituximab: Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb 9.2 Imbruvica (ibrutinib): AbbVie, Janssen Biotech 10 Marginal Zone Lymphoma Emerging Drugs 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 Umbralisib (TGR-1202): TG Therapeutics 10.3 Aliqopa (Copanlisib): Bayer 10.4 Ublituximab: TG Therapeutics 10.5 Obinutuzumab: Roche Pharma 10.6 Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel): Gilead Sciences 10.7 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme 10.8 CLR 131: Cellectar Biosciences 10.9 Parsaclisib: Innovent Biologics 10.10 Nivolumab (Oppdivo): Bristol-Myers Squibb 10.11 Calquence (acalabrutinib): Astrazeneca 10.12 Betalutin (177Lu-satetraxetan-lilotomab): Nordic Nanovector 10.13 Navitoclax (ABT-263): AbbVie 10.14 Orelabrutinib (ICP-022): InnoCare Pharma 10.15 M7583: Merck KGaA 10.16 ARQ 531: ArQule/Merck 10.17 Duvelisib: Verastem/Secura Bio 10.18 Zanubrutinib: BeiGene 10.19 Zandelisib: MEI Pharma 10.20 ALT-803: NantKwest/ImmunityBio 10.21 LOXO-305: Loxo Oncology/Eli Lilly 10.22 SD-101: TriSalus Life Sciences 11 MZL Patient Journey 12 7MM Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Analysis 13 Potential of MZL Emerging Therapies 14 Key Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Forecast Assumptions 15 United States MZL Market Outlook 16 EU-5 MZL Market Outlook 16.1 Germany Market Size 16.2 France Market Size 16.3 Italy Market Size 16.4 Spain Market Size 16.5 United Kingdom Market Size 17 Japan MZL Market Outlook 18 Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Drivers 19 Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Barriers 20 Reimbursement and Marginal Zone Lymphoma Market Access 21 Recognized Establishments 22 Appendix 23 DelveInsight Capabilities 24 Disclaimer 25 About DelveInsight

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research, LLP